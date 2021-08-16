UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Setup Digital Platform For Investors' Facilitation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 04:29 PM

KP govt to setup digital platform for investors' facilitation

The Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will set up an investment facilitation center (IFC) to pick up economic activities in the province including merged areas by wooing domestic and international investors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will set up an investment facilitation center (IFC) to pick up economic activities in the province including merged areas by wooing domestic and international investors.

"The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP IFC) is a unique initiative of its kind for being a centralized one window facility with a robust web portal linking all public departments and business facilitation platform," told media by Rashid Aman, Provincial Chief SMEDA KP.

The initiative, which is being established with financial assistance from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will be housed at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and equipped with required facilities managed and supervised by a management committee.

He said this joint project of SMEDA, UNDP and SCCI, adding that SMEDA would provide technical support to the web portal of the KP IFC and added that all the government departments should take ownership to answer queries and address complaints besides contributing in its successful operation and sustainability.

He said that IFC would help a great deal in promoting investment opportunities for long term private sector-led economic growth in KP.

He added that it would facilitate investors in tapping the identified and potential investment opportunities in all sectors of the province.

Moreover, he was of the view that it could also recommend strategic and policy level reforms to the government for investment facilitation and mobilization.

Dwelling upon the key features of the web portal, Rashid Aman said the centralized mechanism facility would contain statistical reports, monitoring mechanism, investment opportunities, risk based inspections, common application form, know your approvals, digital lockers and grievance redressal.

Thus, he informed that all public sector departments had reiterated that the IFC-Web portal is the first of its kind interactive portal where investors will receive facilitation directly from public sector departments.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Rashid Chamber Undp Commerce Media All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Table Tennis Team began preparations for Asian ..

UAE Table Tennis Team began preparations for Asian Championships in Doha

16 minutes ago
 Taliban More Negotiable than Kabul 'Puppet' Govern ..

Taliban More Negotiable than Kabul 'Puppet' Government - Russian Diplomat

2 minutes ago
 Russian, US Representatives for Afghanistan Held P ..

Russian, US Representatives for Afghanistan Held Phone Conversation Again on Mon ..

2 minutes ago
 DC visits grave of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

DC visits grave of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

2 minutes ago
 WHO Chief Mourns Doctor Killed in Haiti Earthquake

WHO Chief Mourns Doctor Killed in Haiti Earthquake

10 minutes ago
 Torch relay for China's 14th National Games starts ..

Torch relay for China's 14th National Games starts in Xi'an

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.