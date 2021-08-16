KP govt to setup digital platform for investors' facilitation

The Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will set up an investment facilitation center (IFC) to pick up economic activities in the province including merged areas by wooing domestic and international investors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will set up an investment facilitation center (IFC) to pick up economic activities in the province including merged areas by wooing domestic and international investors.

"The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP IFC) is a unique initiative of its kind for being a centralized one window facility with a robust web portal linking all public departments and business facilitation platform," told media by Rashid Aman, Provincial Chief SMEDA KP.

The initiative, which is being established with financial assistance from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will be housed at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and equipped with required facilities managed and supervised by a management committee.

He said this joint project of SMEDA, UNDP and SCCI, adding that SMEDA would provide technical support to the web portal of the KP IFC and added that all the government departments should take ownership to answer queries and address complaints besides contributing in its successful operation and sustainability.

He said that IFC would help a great deal in promoting investment opportunities for long term private sector-led economic growth in KP.

He added that it would facilitate investors in tapping the identified and potential investment opportunities in all sectors of the province.

Moreover, he was of the view that it could also recommend strategic and policy level reforms to the government for investment facilitation and mobilization.

Dwelling upon the key features of the web portal, Rashid Aman said the centralized mechanism facility would contain statistical reports, monitoring mechanism, investment opportunities, risk based inspections, common application form, know your approvals, digital lockers and grievance redressal.

Thus, he informed that all public sector departments had reiterated that the IFC-Web portal is the first of its kind interactive portal where investors will receive facilitation directly from public sector departments.