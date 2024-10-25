KP Govt To Support Fish Farmers To Restore Flood Damaged Farms
Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 06:54 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) KP Minister for Livestock and Fisheries and Cooperatives Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai has said that the government will extend all possible assistance to restore the fisheries farms that were partially damaged or completely destroyed during the 2022 floods.
He expressed these views while talking to the delegations of Trout Fish Farmers Association from Swat and other districts of Malakand division here in his office on Friday.
Besides, Director General (DG) Fisheries Muhammad Arshad Aziz, DG Livestock (Research) Dr Ijaz Ali, President of Trout Fish Farmers Association Mutwakil Khan, Fazal Mabood Khan and Deputy Director of Fishery Malakand Sajjad Khan and other concerned officers also present on the occasion.
The provincial minister said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is taking serious steps to solve the problems of trout farmers and all the problems of farmers related to fishing business will be solved on priority basis.
In this regard, the Minister immediately contacted the Deputy Commissioner, Swat and issued him necessary instructions to him and on the demand of the association, directed the officers of Swat and Malakand to immediately take all measures to prevent and cure fish diseases.
He also directed the inspection of fisheries farms and redresssal of the grievances of their problems and provision of full technical assistance and guidance to the farms to increase the breeding and production of fish.
On this occasion, the Director General Fisheries said that with the support of JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) workshop will be organized very soon in Swat which the farmers will be imparted training on modern lines about trout fish feed, breeding and treatment of diseases to further promote the trout industry in these areas.
The delegations of Trout Farmers Association expressed their heartfelt thanks to Provincial Minister Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai for his cooperation in solving the problems.
