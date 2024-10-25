Open Menu

KP Govt To Support Fish Farmers To Restore Flood Damaged Farms

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 06:54 PM

KP Govt to support fish farmers to restore flood damaged farms

KP Minister for Livestock and Fisheries and Cooperatives Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai has said that the government will extend all possible assistance to restore the fisheries farms that were partially damaged or completely destroyed during the 2022 floods

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) KP Minister for Livestock and Fisheries and Cooperatives Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai has said that the government will extend all possible assistance to restore the fisheries farms that were partially damaged or completely destroyed during the 2022 floods.

He expressed these views while talking to the delegations of Trout Fish Farmers Association from Swat and other districts of Malakand division here in his office on Friday.

Besides, Director General (DG) Fisheries Muhammad Arshad Aziz, DG Livestock (Research) Dr Ijaz Ali, President of Trout Fish Farmers Association Mutwakil Khan, Fazal Mabood Khan and Deputy Director of Fishery Malakand Sajjad Khan and other concerned officers also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is taking serious steps to solve the problems of trout farmers and all the problems of farmers related to fishing business will be solved on priority basis.

In this regard, the Minister immediately contacted the Deputy Commissioner, Swat and issued him necessary instructions to him and on the demand of the association, directed the officers of Swat and Malakand to immediately take all measures to prevent and cure fish diseases.

He also directed the inspection of fisheries farms and redresssal of the grievances of their problems and provision of full technical assistance and guidance to the farms to increase the breeding and production of fish.

On this occasion, the Director General Fisheries said that with the support of JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) workshop will be organized very soon in Swat which the farmers will be imparted training on modern lines about trout fish feed, breeding and treatment of diseases to further promote the trout industry in these areas.

The delegations of Trout Farmers Association expressed their heartfelt thanks to Provincial Minister Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai for his cooperation in solving the problems.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Swat Cure Japan Malakand All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Food items should never be put in non-standard pla ..

Food items should never be put in non-standard plastic bags: Marriyum

53 seconds ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials kick off

Lahore Youth Festival trials kick off

55 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets PM ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets PML-N MPAs from Sargodha, Sialko ..

56 seconds ago
 Governor Kundi enjoys Pak-Eng match at Rawalpindi ..

Governor Kundi enjoys Pak-Eng match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

4 minutes ago
 12-year-old girl killed, two children injured

12-year-old girl killed, two children injured

58 seconds ago
 Lahore Police intensify crackdown on illegal firea ..

Lahore Police intensify crackdown on illegal firearms, aerial firing

1 minute ago
Landhi police raids betel-nut, mainpuri factory, a ..

Landhi police raids betel-nut, mainpuri factory, arrests one

46 seconds ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique str ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique stresses research, transparency i ..

47 seconds ago
 DC for awareness against dengue

DC for awareness against dengue

49 seconds ago
 PM congratulates nation as Pakistan Stock Exchange ..

PM congratulates nation as Pakistan Stock Exchange surpasses historic 90,000 poi ..

50 seconds ago
 Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud for pla ..

Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud for plantation in graveyard, provisio ..

37 seconds ago
 Several injured near Sangjani Toll Plaza firing in ..

Several injured near Sangjani Toll Plaza firing incident

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Business