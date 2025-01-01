KP Govt to take steps for promotion of honey business

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has agreed to take steps for promoting the honey business and beekeeping in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to formally recognize honey processing, packaging, and value addition as an industry.

Considering honey, as a major production sector of the province, it has expressed resolve to make joint efforts by the relevant departments to further promote it.

Consensus in this regard was developed during a high-level meeting held here with Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Tordher in the chair reviewed various aspects of promoting beekeeping and the honey business in the province.

Several proposals from the Beekeers’ Association were also discussed in the meeting and the forum assured its cooperation.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Industries, Commerce and Technical education Department Amir Afaaq, Special Secretary Anwar Khan, Managing Director of the Small Industries Development board (SIDB) Habibullah Arif, Chief Planning Officer Basit Khalil, Project Director of Beekeeping and Honey Sector at the Department of Science and Technology Nadia Khan, Deputy Manager of the KPBOIT Gul Mohammad, Deputy MD SIDB Nauman Fayaz, representatives of the Small and Medieum Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), and officials from the Beekeepers’ Association including Sher Zaman Mohmand, Gul Badshah and others.

According to the instructions of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, various stakeholders presented their views on the development of beekeeping businesses at the local level, and the packaging, value addition, and other aspects of honey production to develop this sector. The issues raised by the representatives of the business sector were also discussed in the meeting.

On this occasion, in the briefing provided by the Project Director of the "Bees and Honey Sector" from the Department of Science and Technology, it was highlighted that Pakistan exports $8.3 million worth of export annually from this sector, with around 1 million people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directly and indirectly employed in this business.

Furthermore, approximately 20,000 individuals in the province are registered in the honey industry.

The representatives from the Beekeepers’ Association informed the meeting that the single district of Karak generates an annual business of 6 billion rupees from the sector, saying its prioritizing will further develop this industry in the province.

It was decided in the meeting that a joint meeting of all concerned institutions and departments would be held on January 13 to develop a comprehensive plan for further action, covering all areas of responsibility.

The meeting also directed SIDB to conduct a feasibility study for honey value addition and related requirements. Additionally, it was assured that an expo on honey would be organized in Peshawar.

The meeting also showed readiness to develop modules for training beekeepers in various trades and provide training through technical institutions under the Department of Industry.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister's Special Assistant said that beekeeping and the honey business are uniquely significant production sectors for the province, holding an important place in the country.

He emphasized that all departments and institutions must fulfill their responsibilities to formally push this sector as an industry, and a follow-up meeting will be held with all stakeholders to make thorough preparations.

He further stated that there are bright prospects for the development of this industry in the province and a collective effort and strong resolve are required.

He expressed that the government is committed to supporting this sector with a clear vision, aiming to boost its growth and create employment opportunities. He assured that the government would provide full cooperation to those involved in this sector to help them establish their businesses with all the necessary facilities in the province.

APP/aqk