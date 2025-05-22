Open Menu

KP Govt Working On Multiple Projects To Utilize Hydropower Potentials: Gandapur

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM

KP Govt working on multiple projects to utilize hydropower potentials: Gandapur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, stated that the provincial government is working on multiple small and large-scale projects to fully utilize the province's hydropower potential.

Timely completion of these projects is a key priority for the government, and the required financial resources will be provided on a priority basis for this purpose.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Energy and Power Department on Thursday. Relevant cabinet members, the Additional Chief Secretary for Planning and Development, and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress so far made on the projects being carried out under the Annual Development Program by the Energy and Power Department. The concerned officials gave a detailed briefing on the financial and physical progress of these projects.

The Chief Minister directed that financial progress on these projects must be ensured at 100% by the end of the current fiscal year.

He also instructed that physical progress on these projects be ensured in accordance with the set targets.

Ali Amin Gandapur stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has considerable hydropower potential; timely and quality completion of ongoing hydro power projects is essential to fully benefit from it.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister directed that measures be taken to supply electricity from the under-construction Balakot Hydropower Project to local industries.

He also emphasized ensuring significant progress on the solarization project, stating that solarization is a flagship initiative of the current provincial government.

He instructed that any obstacles hindering progress on the project be removed promptly and that strict compliance with prevailing laws and regulations be ensured during the project's implementation.

Similarly, Ali Amin Gandapur directed that unnecessary delays in this vital project be avoided and that transparency and merit be fully upheld during the execution of the project.

APP/aqk

