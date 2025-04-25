KP HCC Registers 19,612 Health Facilities, Seals 2,431
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 09:19 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (KP HCC) has registered a total of 19,612 health care establishments (HCEs) during the period of last three years (April 2022-April 2025)
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (KP HCC) has registered a total of 19,612 health care establishments (HCEs) during the period of last three years (April 2022-April 2025).
In comparison, only 7,717 facilities were registered in 2022. Although the Health Regulatory Authority was established in 2002, no licenses were issued to any HCE in the first 20 years. However, over the past three years, the licensing process has formally begun, which involves several stages before a facility is granted a license.
During this period, 82 HCEs received full licenses, and 519 HCEs were issued provisional licenses. Additionally, 2,431 HCEs were sealed due to various violations, and 3,131 complaints submitted by the public were addressed in accordance with the Commission’s regulations.
Furthermore, 38,443 HCEs were geo-tagged, and 907 staff members from different HCEs were trained on "Minimum Service Delivery Standards".
According to Dr. Shefa Haider, a spokesman of the commission officers and staff achieved these milestones through relentless effort despite limited resources.
Major achievements include the digitization of the registration process, geo-tagging of HCEs, ensuring quality compliance, and taking fearless action against quacks.
The licensing process is rigorous. It begins with staff training on healthcare quality standards, followed by a grace period to implement these standards at their facility. The Commission’s goal is not policing, but to enable health institutions to provide quality services to patients, Dr. Shefa added.
The next step is a formal assessment of the facility, conducted by a team of renowned experts from across the province. If a facility fails the first assessment, it is given a second chance in accordance with the law. The objective is to improve the overall quality of healthcare services. Sealing is only carried out in cases of major violations, Dr. Shefa told.
In summary, registration is the foundational step, while licensing is a comprehensive and multi-stage process. Over the last three years, the Commission has conducted 258 assessments for licensing, marking a significant achievement in the Commission’s efforts to improve healthcare standards in the province.
Recent Stories
Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister fo ..
ATC extends judicial remand of 10 TLP workers in vandalism case
WFP says has depleted all Gaza food stocks as Israel blocks aid
KP HCC registers 19,612 health facilities, seals 2,431
Aurangzeb terms climate change as existential threat for Pakistan
Queue management system to ease patient flow at Jinnah Hospital: Punjab Health M ..
Fake SHO, tout arrested
Overseas Pakistanis can register mobile devices for temporary use of up to 120 d ..
Tax authorities unearth a Rs 315 b sales tax scam; culprits nabbed
Truck crashes into building, two killed
Restoring investors’ confidence a top priority: Haroon
KP Governor vows stronger public representation, federal coordination
More Stories From Business
-
KP HCC registers 19,612 health facilities, seals 2,43118 seconds ago
-
Aurangzeb terms climate change as existential threat for Pakistan19 seconds ago
-
Restoring investors’ confidence a top priority: Haroon4 minutes ago
-
High Commissioner-Designate pledge to enhance Pakistan-South Africa relations2 hours ago
-
SBP injects Rs 11.855 trillion in the market2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 09 paisas against US Dollar3 hours ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 449 points3 hours ago
-
Gold price decreases by Rs3, 300 per tola in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
IPAK group records 66% increase in its revenues4 hours ago
-
Gold dip by Rs.3,300 to Rs.348,700 per tola4 hours ago
-
SMEDA partners with LSE, Chicago University on SME financing research3 hours ago
-
Commerce meets ‘UN Agri-Food’ delegation to advance nutrition, trade, GI- reforms6 hours ago