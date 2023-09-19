Open Menu

KP IC&TE Minister Visits KP-EZDMC Headquarters

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2023 | 07:48 PM



PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical education (IC&TE), Dr Syed Aamir Abdullah visited the headquarters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) on Tuesday.

During the visit, he also chaired a meeting wherein he was briefed in detail by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak about the ongoing projects and future plans of the company for industrial development of the province.

The Minister appreciated the performance of the company and expressed hope that the board of Directors and the management would continue their efforts with the same zeal and commitment for the growth of industrial activity in the province.

Earlier, on arrival at the headquarters of the company, the employees of the company accorded a warm welcome to the minister.

