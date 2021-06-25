KP industry, GIKI join hand to collaborate in result-oriented research

Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan Friday said that there is a big potential of collaboration between the industry and Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering and Technology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan Friday said that there is a big potential of collaboration between the industry and Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering and Technology.

He expressed these views during his visit to Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering and Technology Topi, district Swabi.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rashakai Economic Zone Development Company, Javid Khattak, KP Vice-President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mohammad Zahid Shah, Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Shiraz Akram Bacha, president of Gadoon Industrial Association and Fazal Rahim accompanied the special assistant.

GIK Institute was represented by Acting Rector, Sardar Aminullah Khan and Pro-Rector Academics Prof. Dr. Wasim Ahmad Khan. Various other faculty members and experts also participated in the meeting.

Detail presentations were made on the respect engineering, minerals extraction and characterization, development of sports weapons, indigenous design and development of microhydro turbines and functional reverse engineering by Prof. Dr. Wasim Ahmed Khan, Assistant Professor Dr. Shamsher Saqib, Dr. Fahd Nawaz Khan, Dr. Taqi Ahmad Cheema, Dr Shanza Rehan and Dr Sadia Bakhtiar.

The delegation also visited the modern laboratories at Faculty of Mechanical Engineering where they were briefed about the functions of different machines which were highly appreciated by the visitors.

Later, a video showing functions and work of different machines was also displayed to the delegation.

The faculty members said that the provincial industry needs top class skilled workforce and supervisory staff.

GIK is situated in KP, and strives to impart skills to the industry located around GIK, undertaking it in Public- Private Partnership mode.

The delegation took deep interest in the research work and lauded research and development activities at the Institute. They stressed on result-oriented research and utilization of the available facilities and laboratories according to the needs and requirements of the KP industrial sector.

"We want to establish strong bounds and help each other. The KP government is ready to provide the required financial assistance and move forward while contributing to the economy and industry," said Karim.

He said that main objective of their visit to GIK Institute was to establish strong collaboration links, take practical steps to achieve the desire results and strengthen the KP economy, industrial sector and providing employment opportunities to the educated youth.

Mohammad Zahir Shah, FPCCI's Vice President said that they are happy on visit to the institute and expressed the hope that GIK academia would help them in boosting the industrial sector in the province," he said."We will meet your financial need and you contribute to our industrial development on modern line.

Acting Rector, Sardar Aminullah Khan said that the GIK Institute could help the KP industry in different sectors and the faculty members who are experts in diverse fields could undertake the specific projects in accordance with demand of the provincial government as part of Academic � Industry linkage programme.

He further stated that GIK offers high quality education at graduate and post-graduate level. It has top class faculty particularly in IT and materials discipline. It is also engaged in high quality applied research.