KP Kicks Off Fixed Asset Management Policy 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 08:20 PM

KP kicks off fixed asset management policy 2024

The Finance Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized a one-day stakeholder consultation workshop here to kick-start the implementation of the new Fixed Asset Management Policy 2024 (Health Department and Elementary and Secondary Education Department), said a press release issued on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024)

The policy was recently approved by the Provincial Government in order to ensure effective management and utilization of fixed assets to improve service delivery. This policy is a significant move towards ensuring transparency, efficiency, and fiscal responsibility in managing public assets.

Special Secretary Regulation Abidullah Kakakhil, Additional Secretary Finance Gul Bano, Financial consultant Waqas Paracha, and many officials of the Health, Elementary, and Secondary Education and Planning and Development Department participated in the workshop.

The workshop brought together key stakeholders from the Health Department, Elementary & Secondary Education Department, Planning & Development Department, and Finance Department.

Muzammil Aslam, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Finance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, led the workshop and emphasized the critical importance of this policy in ensuring the optimal use of investments in public assets.

He highlighted that while substantial amounts are spent annually on repairs, maintenance, and the creation of new fixed assets, a systematic approach is essential to ensure these investments are optimally utilized.

Participants in the workshop engaged in in-depth discussions on the implementation challenges of the policy and provided valuable insights on strategies to overcome these challenges.

Muzammil Aslam reiterated the government's commitment to allocating the necessary resources and support to ensure the successful implementation of this policy, which will enhance financial prudence, optimize resource allocation, and improve service delivery across KP’s health and education sectors.

At the conclusion of the workshop, Muzammil Aslam congratulated the participants and called upon all departments, and officials to embrace this change and work collaboratively towards its success.

