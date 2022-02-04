UrduPoint.com

KP Mineral Deptt Decides Facilitation Of Investors

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 08:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai Friday said that the Mineral Department has decided the provision of all facilities to domestic and foreign investors through one-window operation.

Talking to a delegation of Chinese investors here, the special assistant said that the department has taken various crucial steps for provision of maximum facilities to investors through one-window.

He said that the annual receipts of the provincial government from mineral resources are increasing with the passage of each year, which speaks of the trust of investors in the services of the Mineral Department.

The special assistant assured the Chinese investors that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the provision of mechanized mining and other modern facilities to investors have been made possible, saying the department welcomes Chinese investors in the mineral sector of the province.

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant on Minerals has also expressed sorrow over an accident with the miners in a coal mine at Akhorwal, Darra Adam Khel wherein six miners have been injured due to discharge of poisonous gas. The conditions of two miners were stated to be critical.

Arif Ahmadzai has directed the concerned authorities of district Kohat to ensure the provision of treatment to injured miners and furnishing of a report into the incident as soon as possible to take action against the negligent persons.

