KP Minister Calls On Gohar, Take Up Rehabilitation Of Dysfunctional Centres

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical education Dr. Aamir Abdullah has called on the Federal Minister for Commerce and Industry and Production, Gohar Ejaz in Islamabad on Thursday and discussed issues of mutual interest especially industrial development and the issue of rehabilitation of some dysfunctional industrial centres of the federal government in the province, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the provincial minister took up the issues of the Honey Processing Plant, Swat with the Federal Minister, particularly the financial issues of the plant including its re-activation.

The establishment of the plant was a Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) implemented under the auspices of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA).

On this occasion, the provincial minister also requested the federal government to revive the closed Fruit Processing and drying plant to preserve it and the Silk Textile unit at Islampur, Swat and release funds for them to restart manufacturing. Raised the issue of making execution arrangements.

The provincial minister further requested him that if the federal government could not release funds for the revival of these centres, then hand it over to the provincial government to revive them as soon as possible and make it useful to start production.

It is worth mentioning here that the rehabilitation of these projects could generate employment opportunities for about 20,000 people in the area.

