Open Menu

KP Minister Directs Completion Of Saffron Seeds Purchase

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM

KP Minister directs completion of saffron seeds purchase

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) KP Minister for Agriculture Major (Rtd) Sajjad Barakwal has directed that the process of purchasing saffron seeds should be completed within a week and suitable land should be selected for its successful cultivation and substantial increase in production.

He issued these directives while presiding over the meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee of the Agriculture Department here on Wednesday.

Besides, Secretary Agriculture, Atta-ur-Rehman, Director Generals of all wings of the department and other relevant officials also attended the meeting.

He said that a joint coordination committee should be formed in all the districts of the province in which the district directors of all wings of the agriculture department will be members. Committee will help in co-operation between all the wings of the Agriculture Department at the district level and adopt a common plan of action.

A committee was also formed to monitor the process so that Saffron cultivation can be timely. Provincial minister Sajjad Barakwal directed to take immediate steps for the establishment of a research center for the improvement of irrigation in the agricultural sector.

For the timely completion of the ongoing projects Sajjad Barakwal said that the projects for which the funds have been allocated should be completed on time and the funds for the completion of the schemes should be used in a transparent manner so that the farmers get relief and their crops increase significantly.

He emphasized that any kind of delay and negligence in this regard will not be tolerated and a report on the utilization of funds and completion of projects should be submitted within a week.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture directed the relevant officers to establish the best links for agricultural development in the province and to form a joint coordination committee at the district level for this purpose, adding that the officers will also use their skills to make barren lands in the province cultivable.

In the meeting, various suggestions were also presented for the development of the agricultural sector within the province.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture All Best

Recent Stories

Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK

Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK

22 minutes ago
 SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to stren ..

SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperat ..

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Im ..

Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jai ..

1 hour ago
 Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day ..

Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

19 hours ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

18 hours ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

18 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

18 hours ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business