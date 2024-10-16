KP Minister Directs Completion Of Saffron Seeds Purchase
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) KP Minister for Agriculture Major (Rtd) Sajjad Barakwal has directed that the process of purchasing saffron seeds should be completed within a week and suitable land should be selected for its successful cultivation and substantial increase in production.
He issued these directives while presiding over the meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee of the Agriculture Department here on Wednesday.
Besides, Secretary Agriculture, Atta-ur-Rehman, Director Generals of all wings of the department and other relevant officials also attended the meeting.
He said that a joint coordination committee should be formed in all the districts of the province in which the district directors of all wings of the agriculture department will be members. Committee will help in co-operation between all the wings of the Agriculture Department at the district level and adopt a common plan of action.
A committee was also formed to monitor the process so that Saffron cultivation can be timely. Provincial minister Sajjad Barakwal directed to take immediate steps for the establishment of a research center for the improvement of irrigation in the agricultural sector.
For the timely completion of the ongoing projects Sajjad Barakwal said that the projects for which the funds have been allocated should be completed on time and the funds for the completion of the schemes should be used in a transparent manner so that the farmers get relief and their crops increase significantly.
He emphasized that any kind of delay and negligence in this regard will not be tolerated and a report on the utilization of funds and completion of projects should be submitted within a week.
Provincial Minister for Agriculture directed the relevant officers to establish the best links for agricultural development in the province and to form a joint coordination committee at the district level for this purpose, adding that the officers will also use their skills to make barren lands in the province cultivable.
In the meeting, various suggestions were also presented for the development of the agricultural sector within the province.
