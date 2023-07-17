KP minister directs introduction of online financial system in TEVTA institutes

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Muhammad Adnan Jalil on Monday directed bringing the financial system of all subsidiary institutes of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) under an online system.

Presiding over a meeting here at TEVTA headquarters, Jalil asked to cut unnecessary expenditures by shifting offices to solar power to save energy. All directors and other concerned officers of the authority attended the meeting.

The caretaker minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the overall performance, financial and administrative affairs, professional activities of the institute and challenges in this regard.

Keeping in view the importance of technical education, the provincial minister directed the holding of a grand award distribution ceremony for the outstanding students of the technical educational institutes, administrative & teaching staff of TEVTA and Principals of the technical colleges.

During the ceremony, all teachers, principals, administrative staff and intelligent students of the institutes would be awarded.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that technical education is considered as crucial sector for the socio-economic uplift of any society, which even could be ignored during the present modern era.

He further said that besides focusing on the performance of the technical and training performance of the TEVTA, the uplifting the teaching and procedure for the promotion of other staffers should be improved and accelerated and such kind of system should be adopted to pave the way for the promotion of the higher qualified and intelligent staffers of the institute and provide them golden opportunities for their bright future.

The provincial minister said that the promotion of technical education as a vital sector is their top priority, saying he is making efforts to make the institute a visible precedent on the basis of its performance and can generate such kind of skilled human resources and best opportunities of employment both inside the country and abroad.

Earlier, on arrival at TEVTA headquarters, the provincial minister was accorded a warm welcome, wherein he inspected various shops in the new building for TEVTA and also reviewed the professional affairs of the institute.