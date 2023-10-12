KP Minister for C&W visits NESPAK office

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Communications, Works and Irrigation Engineer Ahmed Jan Khan on Thursday visited the office of private construction consultancy firm NESPAK (Pvt) here in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Communications, Works and Irrigation Engineer Ahmed Jan Khan on Thursday visited the office of private construction consultancy firm NESPAK (Pvt) here in Peshawar.

During the visit, the caretaker minister was briefed regarding the professional activities of the firm and its services being provided in various construction projects.

On this occasion, the caretaker minister was told that the consultancy firm is providing its consultancy services in the construction sector in the country and abroad and in this context the firm has provided its services in roads, highways, buildings, bridges and other development projects.

During the meeting, MD Zargham Ishaq Khan, Engineers Daud Akhtar and Noorz Gul and other officials were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker minister appreciated the consultancy services of NESPAK in the construction and development sector. He expressed the hope that the institution would follow its quality in construction projects and will maintain its standard in this regard.