Open Menu

KP Minister For Irrigation, Aqib Ullah Khan Dept Completes Work On 8 Small Dams

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 09:11 PM

KP Minister for Irrigation, Aqib Ullah Khan Dept completes work on 8 small dams

KP Minister for Irrigation, Aqib Ullah Khan has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigation Department has completed the construction of eight small dams within a short period of time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) KP Minister for Irrigation, Aqib Ullah Khan has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigation Department has completed the construction of eight small dams within a short period of time.

Talking to media during his visit to Jaroba Dam in Nowshera on Monday, said that the dam will make 930 acres of barren land cultivable in the district.

The minister said that currently, work is underway rapidly on the construction of a total of 36 small dams in the province, while 8 dams almost completed.

He said that Jaroba Dam will provide 4.65 cusecs of water for irrigation, for which a 6.15 km long canal has been prepared for irrigation of adjacent villages.

Aqib Ullah Khan said that the construction of dams will not only solve water problems but also create new opportunities in agriculture, energy, tourism and employment, which strengthens the economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 21 ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 21st edition of Sheikh Khalifa E ..

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully issues US$500 mi ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully issues US$500 million sukuk

14 minutes ago
 Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson of Board of In ..

Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Educati ..

6 minutes ago
 AC Charbagh launches spring tree plantation drive ..

AC Charbagh launches spring tree plantation drive 2025

6 minutes ago
 German vote winner Merz faces tough talks to build ..

German vote winner Merz faces tough talks to build govt

3 minutes ago
 PM visits Victory Monument to honour heroes, marty ..

PM visits Victory Monument to honour heroes, martyrs of Karabakh war

7 minutes ago
KP Minister for Irrigation, Aqib Ullah Khan Dept c ..

KP Minister for Irrigation, Aqib Ullah Khan Dept completes work on 8 small dams

3 minutes ago
 AJK President condoles demise of Kashmiri Journali ..

AJK President condoles demise of Kashmiri Journalist Ather Wani

3 minutes ago
 Cultural activities promote national integrity, un ..

Cultural activities promote national integrity, understanding: Rana Sanaullah

7 minutes ago
 SSP Operations honors 100 officers for outstanding ..

SSP Operations honors 100 officers for outstanding performance

3 minutes ago
 Man sentenced to death for killing fellow kiln wor ..

Man sentenced to death for killing fellow kiln worker

3 minutes ago
 Bus veers off road after driver suffers cardiac ar ..

Bus veers off road after driver suffers cardiac arrest, passengers remain safe

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business