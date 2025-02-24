KP Minister For Irrigation, Aqib Ullah Khan Dept Completes Work On 8 Small Dams
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 09:11 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) KP Minister for Irrigation, Aqib Ullah Khan has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigation Department has completed the construction of eight small dams within a short period of time.
Talking to media during his visit to Jaroba Dam in Nowshera on Monday, said that the dam will make 930 acres of barren land cultivable in the district.
The minister said that currently, work is underway rapidly on the construction of a total of 36 small dams in the province, while 8 dams almost completed.
He said that Jaroba Dam will provide 4.65 cusecs of water for irrigation, for which a 6.15 km long canal has been prepared for irrigation of adjacent villages.
Aqib Ullah Khan said that the construction of dams will not only solve water problems but also create new opportunities in agriculture, energy, tourism and employment, which strengthens the economy.
