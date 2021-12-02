KP offers conducive environment to investors: SACM

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:43 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries & Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan has said that the promotion of trade activities and provision of conducive environment to investors have multiplied trading activities in the province.

He was addressing the participants of a Business Expo organized at the University of Peshawar here on Thursday.

He appreciated the efforts of the organizers for holding a successful exhibition and expressed the hope that it would play an important role in creating awareness about business in youth.

The special assistant stressed the need for holding such expos during the spring season to provide opportunity to local industries to present their goods in a better manner.

He said that due to the untiring efforts of the provincial government the first CPEC project in the country, the Rashakai Special Economic Zone is being established.

He said that special steps are being taken for the economic uplift of the newly merged districts of the erstwhile FATA and its ample proof is the development of Mohmand Economic Zone.

The special assistant said that several sectors of the province have vast potential of investment and urged the youth to come forward and take benefits of these resources.

