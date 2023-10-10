KP offers vast investment, business opportunities

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries,Commerce, Technical Education and Newly Merged Districts Affairs Dr. Aamir Abdullah has said that there are vast opportunities for investment and business in various sectors of the province adding that,there is a need of provision of conducive environment and facilities for investors and entrepreneurs here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries,Commerce, Technical education and Newly Merged Districts Affairs Dr. Aamir Abdullah has said that there are vast opportunities for investment and business in various sectors of the province adding that,there is a need of provision of conducive environment and facilities for investors and entrepreneurs here.

He said that private investment and strengthening of businesses has a key role in the economic development of the province as most of the countries in the world have achieved development as a result of giving convenience and importance to the private sector, that is why the government encourages investors and businessmen and will try to provide all possible support to them.

He expressed these views while speaking as a chief guest at an event organized regarding "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa SMEs and Investors Networking", at a local hotel in Peshawar on Tuesday.

The event was organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade(KPBOIT), in collaboration with United Nations Development Program (UNDP),wherein, officials from relevant government departments, investors, businessmen, representatives of UNDP and other folds participated.

On this occasion, the caretaker minister said that in the development of any country, strengthening of the private sector and investment is very important.He said that in the history of the world,few countries used the public sector to lift their people out of poverty, but most of the countries like China achieved progress as a result of providing facilities and easy opportunities for private business and investment and succeeded to remove poverty from their.

The caretaker minister further said that the history of the past 25 years is a testimony to the fact that the experience of giving importance to the private sector and paving the way for investment in developed countries was very successful.

He further said that we have to make efforts to promote small and medium businesses in the province and provide facilities for investment.

The caretaker minister said that after the merger of the tribal areas, the population of the province has increased by 5.5 million people and the sustainable development of these areas cannot be dependent only on government resources, but along with them, there is a need for private investment and promoting business there.

The caretaker minister said that the mission of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment is to promote investment in the province and highlight investment opportunities, which is an important step for the economic development of the province.

He said that it is a good initiative of the board by providing an opportunity to investors and businessmen to exchange new and useful innovative ideas for starting and promoting their businesses while lauded the role of UNDP and financial support providing agency.

The caretaker minister said that the holding of the event is a useful effort aimed at connecting investors, businessmen and related organizations for providing facilities and making their mutual efforts fruitful.

He assured that the provincial government will make efforts to provide all necessary facilities to the investors and entrepreneurs in this regard.

He urged the participants of the event to understand the importance of this event and to ensure the implementation of the memorandum of understandings,to be inked in the event while the provincial government will provide full support in this regard under the board.

He further urged the businessmen and investors to go ahead and invest in the province under new ideas, which will open wide avenues for development and success here.

Officials of the Board of Investment, representatives of UNDP and other relevant experts expressed their views at the event and highlighted the possibilities of starting business and investing in many attractive sectors of the province.

On this occasion, the participants of the meeting also exchanged their ideas with each other regarding business opportunities.