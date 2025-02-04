Open Menu

KP Outsources PTDC Properties At Rate Of 40% Of Annual Income

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 08:35 PM

KP outsources PTDC properties at rate of 40% of annual income

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has outsourced the provincial government subsidiary properties of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) at the ratio of their 40% annual receipts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has outsourced the provincial government subsidiary properties of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) at the ratio of their 40% annual receipts.

This was told during a meeting of the sub-committee of the KP Assembly Standing Committee on Tourism, Archeology and Museums held here with Chairman Samiullah Khan in the chair here on Tuesday.

Besides, KP Assembly members Rehana Ismail, Zar Alam Khan and Ajab Gul, Secretary to KP Government on Tourism, Archeology and Museums and Additional Advocate General (AGP) KP, the higher authorities of the Law Department also attended the meeting.

The Secretary Tourism, Archeology and Museums gave a detailed briefing to the PA panel and told that these properties were non-functional since last four years as the department was lacking resources required for their rehabilitation and restoration.

Keeping in view such background, the department decided the outsourcing of those properties at their 40% annual income, which was a balanced and applicable option.

The Chairman of the standing committee, Samiullah Khan stressed the need to seek the point of view of the Law Department.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Pakistan Britain Business Council delegation calls ..

Pakistan Britain Business Council delegation calls on President of the Rawalpind ..

14 minutes ago
 Russian missile kills five in east Ukraine town

Russian missile kills five in east Ukraine town

14 minutes ago
 Thousands leave as fresh tremors shake Greece's Sa ..

Thousands leave as fresh tremors shake Greece's Santorini

13 minutes ago
 DFSA publishes its 2025-2026 Business Plan,

DFSA publishes its 2025-2026 Business Plan,

56 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Huma ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudh ..

13 minutes ago
 Raheela Durrani emphasizes for completion of devel ..

Raheela Durrani emphasizes for completion of development scheme of education dep ..

13 minutes ago
PM reiterates call for Kashmiris’ right to self- ..

PM reiterates call for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination for lasting peac ..

13 minutes ago
 Ayaz Sadiq reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support ..

Ayaz Sadiq reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmir cause

13 minutes ago
 KP Governor accepts PSC’s chairman resignation

KP Governor accepts PSC’s chairman resignation

8 minutes ago
 SSP Shahzeb holds meeting with HIU officers

SSP Shahzeb holds meeting with HIU officers

8 minutes ago
 City School bags National Students Olympic Games t ..

City School bags National Students Olympic Games trophy

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Britain business Council delegation calls ..

Pakistan Britain business Council delegation calls on President ICCI

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business