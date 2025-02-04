KP Outsources PTDC Properties At Rate Of 40% Of Annual Income
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 08:35 PM
The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has outsourced the provincial government subsidiary properties of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) at the ratio of their 40% annual receipts
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has outsourced the provincial government subsidiary properties of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) at the ratio of their 40% annual receipts.
This was told during a meeting of the sub-committee of the KP Assembly Standing Committee on Tourism, Archeology and Museums held here with Chairman Samiullah Khan in the chair here on Tuesday.
Besides, KP Assembly members Rehana Ismail, Zar Alam Khan and Ajab Gul, Secretary to KP Government on Tourism, Archeology and Museums and Additional Advocate General (AGP) KP, the higher authorities of the Law Department also attended the meeting.
The Secretary Tourism, Archeology and Museums gave a detailed briefing to the PA panel and told that these properties were non-functional since last four years as the department was lacking resources required for their rehabilitation and restoration.
Keeping in view such background, the department decided the outsourcing of those properties at their 40% annual income, which was a balanced and applicable option.
The Chairman of the standing committee, Samiullah Khan stressed the need to seek the point of view of the Law Department.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Britain Business Council delegation calls on President of the Rawalpind ..
Russian missile kills five in east Ukraine town
Thousands leave as fresh tremors shake Greece's Santorini
DFSA publishes its 2025-2026 Business Plan,
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudh ..
Raheela Durrani emphasizes for completion of development scheme of education dep ..
PM reiterates call for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination for lasting peac ..
Ayaz Sadiq reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmir cause
KP Governor accepts PSC’s chairman resignation
SSP Shahzeb holds meeting with HIU officers
City School bags National Students Olympic Games trophy
Pakistan Britain business Council delegation calls on President ICCI
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan Britain Business Council delegation calls on President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerc ..14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Britain business Council delegation calls on President ICCI8 minutes ago
-
KP outsources PTDC properties at rate of 40% of annual income6 minutes ago
-
PM directs Ministry of National Food Security to come up with Ramadan package2 hours ago
-
Seminar on Islamic banking at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry2 hours ago
-
President ICCI highlights importance of government-business collaboration2 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reviews CCP’s performance and ..2 hours ago
-
SECP for easing name reservation requirements for companies2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 809 more points3 hours ago
-
RTO-1 achieves monthly target by 110%3 hours ago
-
Ahsan highlights universities’ role in promoting research for national development3 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs1900 per tola to Rs.294,3004 hours ago