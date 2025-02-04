KP outsources PTDC properties at rate of 40% of annual income

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has outsourced the provincial government subsidiary properties of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) at the ratio of their 40% annual receipts.

This was told during a meeting of the sub-committee of the KP Assembly Standing Committee on Tourism, Archeology and Museums held here with Chairman Samiullah Khan in the chair here on Tuesday.

Besides, KP Assembly members Rehana Ismail, Zar Alam Khan and Ajab Gul, Secretary to KP Government on Tourism, Archeology and Museums and Additional Advocate General (AGP) KP, the higher authorities of the Law Department also attended the meeting.

The Secretary Tourism, Archeology and Museums gave a detailed briefing to the PA panel and told that these properties were non-functional since last four years as the department was lacking resources required for their rehabilitation and restoration.

Keeping in view such background, the department decided the outsourcing of those properties at their 40% annual income, which was a balanced and applicable option.

The Chairman of the standing committee, Samiullah Khan stressed the need to seek the point of view of the Law Department.