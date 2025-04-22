Open Menu

KP PA Panel Discusses Issues Affecting Tourism Department's Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) April 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) A meeting of the KP Assembly Standing Committee on Culture, Tourism, Archaeology and Museums was held at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat under the chairmanship of the Committee Chairperson and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sharafat Ali on Tuesday.

The session was attended by honorable Members of the Provincial Assembly Samiullah Khan, Arbab Muhammad Usman, Zar Alam Khan, Murtaza Khan Tarakai, Rajab Ali Khan Abbasi and Jala Khan, with that Senior official from the Culture, Tourism, Archaeology, and Museums Department, along with representatives from other relevant departments, were also present.

The committee discussed in detail the ongoing issues affecting the performance of the Tourism Department, particularly the overlapping of rules and responsibilities with the Forest Department, Local Government Department, and Environment Department.

Members of the committee expressed concern over the lack of coordination among these departments, which has been hampering effective planning and execution of tourism initiatives across the province.

The committee emphasized the need for institutional clarity and interdepartmental coordination to enhance efficiency and avoid duplication of work.

To address these concerns, the committee directed the relevant departments to prepare and submit a comprehensive plan within 15 days, clearly outlining solutions for resolving the overlapping of roles.

The plan should focus on creating a coordinated framework that facilitates smooth functioning and clearly defines the responsibilities of each department. The committee also cautioned that in the event of failure to submit the required plan within the given timeframe, the committee will issue its own directions to ensure the matter is appropriately resolved.

Furthermore, the committee issued directions for the overall betterment of tourism and improved public service delivery.

These included instructions for upgrading infrastructure and basic facilities at tourist sites, ensuring safety and security measures for tourists, promoting environmentally sustainable tourism in collaboration with the Environment Department, and initiating awareness campaigns to attract both domestic and international visitors.

The committee also stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in the utilization of public funds allocated to tourism-related projects.

Additionally, the department was instructed to establish proper mechanisms for tourist feedback and grievance redressal to improve service delivery.

Chairperson and MPA Sharafat Ali reiterated the government’s commitment to developing tourism as a key sector for economic growth, employment generation, and cultural preservation.

He urged all concerned departments to work collectively and proactively for the sustainable development of tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

APP/aqk

