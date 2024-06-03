KP Private Schools Reject Imposition Of Tax
Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Hub of Private Education (HOPE), an organization of the private schools Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has rejected the imposition of fixed tax on private educational institutions, termed it an enmity towards education and demanded forthwith withdrawal of the anti-education tax.
The Sunni-Ittehad-PTI led provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed taxes on the private educational institutions varying from Rs.50,000 to Rs.2,50,000 on each such institute.
Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club (PPC), Sidra-tul-Muntaha, general secretary HOPE (Women) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that private schools are playing crucial role in increasing literacy rate through giving education to millions of children in their institutes.
She said that they are contributing in the noble cause with their own investment, but on the other hand the provincial government instead facilitation has resorted to anti-education policies.
She said that 3.6 million children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are out of the schools and the number is further growing. She said that a child in Primary school cost Rs.5000 and Rs.7500/- per child in the public sector schools respectively. But, on the other hand private schools are providing quality education at minimal fees.
So said the government should introduce private schools friendly laws to facilitate the opening of maximum schools to impose such massive and unjustified taxes to render such facilities closed.
Beside, this new tax, she said the private schools are also paying to the provincial government in various heads including renewal of registration with Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA), board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Income Tax, Professional Tax, TMA Tax and also contributing to Employees Social Security Institute (ESSI) and Employees Old-Age Benefit Institute (EOBI).
The Secretary General of HOPE said that 90% of the private schools in KP are charging less than a fee of Rs.3000/- per month and hardly meeting their expenditures, adding the levy of the new tax will render their institutions closed.
She demanded of the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to show pity with the parents and students and schools and withdraw this cruel tax. Otherwise, she warned that all these schools along with students and their parents will stage a strong protest and in case of no consideration on their problem, in compulsion they will close down their institutes.
Recent Stories
Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..
U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program
Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim29 minutes ago
-
Gold rates stay static at Rs 240,300 per tola29 minutes ago
-
CPI inflation decelerates further to 11.8 percent in May2 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 20246 hours ago
-
Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari inagurates water filtration plant in G-9 markaz18 hours ago
-
Shaikhani for adopting international city-town planning methods to prevent urban flooding21 hours ago
-
Furniture sector be given industry status: PFC22 hours ago
-
CMA CGM team visits SCCI22 hours ago
-
SAARC chamber felicitated on holding China-South Asia business symposium23 hours ago