KP private schools reject imposition of tax

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Hub of Private Education (HOPE), an organization of the private schools Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has rejected the imposition of fixed tax on private educational institutions, termed it an enmity towards education and demanded forthwith withdrawal of the anti-education tax.

The Sunni-Ittehad-PTI led provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed taxes on the private educational institutions varying from Rs.50,000 to Rs.2,50,000 on each such institute.

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club (PPC), Sidra-tul-Muntaha, general secretary HOPE (Women) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that private schools are playing crucial role in increasing literacy rate through giving education to millions of children in their institutes.

She said that they are contributing in the noble cause with their own investment, but on the other hand the provincial government instead facilitation has resorted to anti-education policies.

She said that 3.6 million children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are out of the schools and the number is further growing. She said that a child in Primary school cost Rs.5000 and Rs.7500/- per child in the public sector schools respectively. But, on the other hand private schools are providing quality education at minimal fees.

So said the government should introduce private schools friendly laws to facilitate the opening of maximum schools to impose such massive and unjustified taxes to render such facilities closed.

Beside, this new tax, she said the private schools are also paying to the provincial government in various heads including renewal of registration with Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA), board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Income Tax, Professional Tax, TMA Tax and also contributing to Employees Social Security Institute (ESSI) and Employees Old-Age Benefit Institute (EOBI).

The Secretary General of HOPE said that 90% of the private schools in KP are charging less than a fee of Rs.3000/- per month and hardly meeting their expenditures, adding the levy of the new tax will render their institutions closed.

She demanded of the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to show pity with the parents and students and schools and withdraw this cruel tax. Otherwise, she warned that all these schools along with students and their parents will stage a strong protest and in case of no consideration on their problem, in compulsion they will close down their institutes.