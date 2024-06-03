Open Menu

KP Private Schools Reject Imposition Of Tax

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM

KP private schools reject imposition of tax

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Hub of Private Education (HOPE), an organization of the private schools Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has rejected the imposition of fixed tax on private educational institutions, termed it an enmity towards education and demanded forthwith withdrawal of the anti-education tax.

The Sunni-Ittehad-PTI led provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed taxes on the private educational institutions varying from Rs.50,000 to Rs.2,50,000 on each such institute.

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club (PPC), Sidra-tul-Muntaha, general secretary HOPE (Women) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that private schools are playing crucial role in increasing literacy rate through giving education to millions of children in their institutes.

She said that they are contributing in the noble cause with their own investment, but on the other hand the provincial government instead facilitation has resorted to anti-education policies.

She said that 3.6 million children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are out of the schools and the number is further growing. She said that a child in Primary school cost Rs.5000 and Rs.7500/- per child in the public sector schools respectively. But, on the other hand private schools are providing quality education at minimal fees.

So said the government should introduce private schools friendly laws to facilitate the opening of maximum schools to impose such massive and unjustified taxes to render such facilities closed.

Beside, this new tax, she said the private schools are also paying to the provincial government in various heads including renewal of registration with Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA), board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Income Tax, Professional Tax, TMA Tax and also contributing to Employees Social Security Institute (ESSI) and Employees Old-Age Benefit Institute (EOBI).

The Secretary General of HOPE said that 90% of the private schools in KP are charging less than a fee of Rs.3000/- per month and hardly meeting their expenditures, adding the levy of the new tax will render their institutions closed.

She demanded of the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to show pity with the parents and students and schools and withdraw this cruel tax. Otherwise, she warned that all these schools along with students and their parents will stage a strong protest and in case of no consideration on their problem, in compulsion they will close down their institutes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Hub BISE Women All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Supe ..

Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over

11 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..

1 hour ago
 U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebrat ..

U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program

1 hour ago

Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court

1 hour ago
 Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

2 hours ago
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagra ..

Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram

3 hours ago
 Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touch ..

Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Business