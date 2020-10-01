UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Providing Conducive Environment To Investors: CM's Aide

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:00 PM

KP providing conducive environment to investors: CM's Aide

Special Assistant to KP CM on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai Thursday said that concrete steps have been taken for utilization of the mineral resources of the province and provision of conducive environment to both domestic and foreign investors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai Thursday said that concrete steps have been taken for utilization of the mineral resources of the province and provision of conducive environment to both domestic and foreign investors.

He expressed these views while talking to an official of the Chinese company Schon Engineering Geological Complex here in his office.

He attributed the digitalization of the Mineral Department as progress to that end and to enable investors for utilizing the timely services of the department.

The special assistant assured the Chinese company that Mineral Department has now diverted from paper work to the provision of digital services, where there is no need to waste time on file work and visits to office in connections with other related matters.

The official of the Chinese public sector company expressed gratitude to Special Assistant Arif Ahmadzai and said that the relief provided by Mineral Department to investors is highly laudable.

He expressed keen interest in making investment in the mineral sector of the province.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Company Progress From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

6 minutes ago

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

51 minutes ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian, development efforts ..

2 hours ago

ADDED signs cooperation agreement with ADQ to supp ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.