PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai Thursday said that concrete steps have been taken for utilization of the mineral resources of the province and provision of conducive environment to both domestic and foreign investors.

He expressed these views while talking to an official of the Chinese company Schon Engineering Geological Complex here in his office.

He attributed the digitalization of the Mineral Department as progress to that end and to enable investors for utilizing the timely services of the department.

The special assistant assured the Chinese company that Mineral Department has now diverted from paper work to the provision of digital services, where there is no need to waste time on file work and visits to office in connections with other related matters.

The official of the Chinese public sector company expressed gratitude to Special Assistant Arif Ahmadzai and said that the relief provided by Mineral Department to investors is highly laudable.

He expressed keen interest in making investment in the mineral sector of the province.