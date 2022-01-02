UrduPoint.com

KP SIDB To Establish Five Industrial Estates

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2022 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has planned to establish new industrial estates in five districts of the province, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The management of the board has directed administration of the concerned districts for early land acquisition for the purpose to establish the proposed industrial units as soon as possible. The new 5 small industrial estates included Peshawar II, Swabi, Swat, Lower Dir and Bara (District Khyber).

According to a spokesman of the board, a survey for the establishment of Small Industrial Estate Bannu II and demarcation of 1300 Kanal for it has also been completed.

The board is also going to set up a 370 kanal Small Industrial Estate consisting of 145 plots in Newly Merged District of Bajaur to promote industries and generate employment opportunities for local youth.

He said that the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has already approved a feasibility study for setting up of Small Industrial Estate Abbottabad III and Mansehra Small Industries Estate II under Chitral Small Industries Estate and Private Public Partnership while SI.

The D-Board has also started work on a feasibility study for the establishment of Kurram Small Industries Estates for textile, gems, marble & granite.

The clusters of Sporting & hunting arms and footwear of Charsadda are not only promoted at local, rather also at international level.

According to the spokesperson, the locals of Dubai are taking special interest in James while the carpets are placed on the stalls of SIDB. Handicrafts. And Pakistanis are very interested in local textiles.

