KP tax offices to remain open on upcoming weekend

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Ghazi Ghazan Jamal Saturday said that Tax Offices would remain open on upcoming Saturday on Sunday to facilitate tax payers in taking benefit of the concessional rates.

He said that as February 28 is last date for filing applications for tax rebate and the decision has been taken to enable tax payers to take benefits of the concessional rates of tax offered by the provincial government.

The special assistant urged upon the people for timely depositing of the tax to take benefit of the rebate. He said that both regular and defaulters, tax payers can take benefits of the scheme.

He said that for first time in the history, the payment of taxes in installments has been given legal cover to expand the tax net. He said that through including new rating areas, the tax net is being extended to other commercial areas while burden of tax is also minimized on tax payers.