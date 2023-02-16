KP Textile Mills Association shows concerns over rise in the energy prices

Khyber Pakhtukhwa Textile Millers expressed their concern over the increase in energy prices and said the decision will impact the ailing textile industry of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtukhwa Textile Millers expressed their concern over the increase in energy prices and said the decision will impact the ailing textile industry of the country.

The statement on Thursday after an emergency meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association convened specially to discuss the drastic increase in energy prices and withdrawal of Regionally competitive Energy Tariff of Rs. 19.99/kWh and a gas tariff of Rs. 852/- MMBTU for gas said that it will result in the closure of textile industry of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chairman KPTMA, Afan Aziz said that the export-oriented textile industry would be badly hit due to the reversal in the policy of the already committed energy tariff.

The textile industry will lose all export orders due to higher regional competition and due to an increase in energy prices for which the industry is not ready at all, he added.

Afan Aziz said that the export-oriented textile industry is the largest job provider and earns much-needed billions of US $ annually.

Due to high energy prices, the textile industry will not only lose its market share in the international market but would also force the remaining 40% textile industry of the province to close their operation.

Closure of industry would lead to massive unemployment resulting in a law and order situation on one hand and loss of export market share and much-needed foreign exchange on the other hand.

Chairman KPTMA further added that energy is a key source of economic growth. Higher costs of electricity and gas directly hurt the export-oriented textile industry as they are the key inputs in production.

In addition to pushing up inflation, the big rise in energy prices will reduce real GDP and productivity. Higher energy prices have contributed to painfully high inflation, forced factories to curtail output or even shut down and slowed economic growth to the point that countries heading towards a severe recession.

Afan requested the government to restore the already committed energy tariff and release of stuck-up sales tax, income tax and DDT refunds to use as working capital.