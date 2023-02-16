UrduPoint.com

KP Textile Mills Association Shows Concerns Over Rise In The Energy Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 08:22 PM

KP Textile Mills Association shows concerns over rise in the energy prices

Khyber Pakhtukhwa Textile Millers expressed their concern over the increase in energy prices and said the decision will impact the ailing textile industry of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtukhwa Textile Millers expressed their concern over the increase in energy prices and said the decision will impact the ailing textile industry of the country.

The statement on Thursday after an emergency meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association convened specially to discuss the drastic increase in energy prices and withdrawal of Regionally competitive Energy Tariff of Rs. 19.99/kWh and a gas tariff of Rs. 852/- MMBTU for gas said that it will result in the closure of textile industry of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chairman KPTMA, Afan Aziz said that the export-oriented textile industry would be badly hit due to the reversal in the policy of the already committed energy tariff.

The textile industry will lose all export orders due to higher regional competition and due to an increase in energy prices for which the industry is not ready at all, he added.

Afan Aziz said that the export-oriented textile industry is the largest job provider and earns much-needed billions of US $ annually.

Due to high energy prices, the textile industry will not only lose its market share in the international market but would also force the remaining 40% textile industry of the province to close their operation.

Closure of industry would lead to massive unemployment resulting in a law and order situation on one hand and loss of export market share and much-needed foreign exchange on the other hand.

Chairman KPTMA further added that energy is a key source of economic growth. Higher costs of electricity and gas directly hurt the export-oriented textile industry as they are the key inputs in production.

In addition to pushing up inflation, the big rise in energy prices will reduce real GDP and productivity. Higher energy prices have contributed to painfully high inflation, forced factories to curtail output or even shut down and slowed economic growth to the point that countries heading towards a severe recession.

Afan requested the government to restore the already committed energy tariff and release of stuck-up sales tax, income tax and DDT refunds to use as working capital.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Exchange Law And Order Job Lead Gas Market Textile All Government Industry Share Billion

Recent Stories

Govt to provide subsidy on 0.2 mln solar systems i ..

Govt to provide subsidy on 0.2 mln solar systems in Sindh

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Syria in Coming Da ..

Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Syria in Coming Days - Source

17 minutes ago
 Canada's Top Diplomat Travels to Ukraine to Reaffi ..

Canada's Top Diplomat Travels to Ukraine to Reaffirm Support - Global Affairs

17 minutes ago
 Biden, 80, completes last annual medical checkup b ..

Biden, 80, completes last annual medical checkup before 2024 campaign

17 minutes ago
 DC instructs revenue officials to highlight public ..

DC instructs revenue officials to highlight public issues

17 minutes ago
 Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led by ..

Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led by Dorin Recean

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.