UrduPoint.com

KP Textile Mills Facing Acute Shortage Of Raw Material, Fearing Closure

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 06:35 PM

KP Textile mills facing acute shortage of raw material, fearing closure

Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association, Afan Aziz has said that the spinning mills of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are facing an acute shortage of raw materials fearing closure due to problems in establishing the letter of credit (LC)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ):Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association, Afan Aziz has said that the spinning mills of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are facing an acute shortage of raw materials fearing closure due to problems in establishing the letter of credit (LC).

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Afan Aziz raised this issue and expressed the fear that mills will close due to lack of raw material.

Afan informed that KP Textile Mills Association wrote a letter to the Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) requesting that this issue be resolved as soon as possible.

He praised the state banks' circular dated December 27, 2022, which relaxed import restrictions on export-oriented sector imports.

Spinning mills are an export-oriented sector and thus qualify for import relief announced by SBP, Afan viewed.

He said that raw materials in KPK spinning mills are rapidly depleting, threatening mill closure and the issue needs to be resolved at the earliest.

He warned that the closure of mills would result in massive unemployment in KPK, potentially causing public unrest.

Afan urged the authorities to take action to save the province's spinning textile mills and avoid massive unemployment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Import State Bank Of Pakistan December Textile

Recent Stories

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus Up 66% Y/Y to $282. ..

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus Up 66% Y/Y to $282.3Bln in 2022 - Central Bank Es ..

47 seconds ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets members of Abraham Accords Cauc ..

Saqr Ghobash meets members of Abraham Accords Caucus of US Senate

6 minutes ago
 CS chairs PTF meeting, calls for efforts for polio ..

CS chairs PTF meeting, calls for efforts for polio eradication

48 seconds ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo lauds role of Levies Force f ..

2 minutes ago
 Beijing, Washington Discuss US Secretary of State' ..

Beijing, Washington Discuss US Secretary of State's Visit to China - Foreign Min ..

2 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh listens to ..

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh listens to public complaints

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.