KP To Declare More Tourism Zones Under ADP 2025-26
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Advisor to KP CM on Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums, Zahid Chanzeb has said that in order to effectively harness the province’s tourism potential, it is imperative to grant legal status and to declare new tourist zones under the Annual Development Program 2025-26.
He emphasized that there are numerous locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with tremendous potential for tourism development, which urgently need to be officially declared as tourist zones.
`He expressed these views during a special meeting at his office in Peshawar with the Secretary of the Department of Tourism and Culture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan, and the newly appointed Director General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Habibullah Arif on Monday.
Advisor Zahid Chanzeb congratulated the new Director General on assuming office and expressed hope that his leadership skills would play a pivotal role in resolving the longstanding and complex issues faced by the Authority.
On this occasion, the Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Dr.
Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan, informed that all necessary documentation for granting legal status to new tourist sites has been completed, and these measures will be included in the upcoming Annual Development Program.
He added that the benefits of these initiatives will soon reach the public, leading to not only the strengthening of the tourism sector but also a significant improvement in the province's economy.
During the meeting, Director General of the Culture and Tourism Authority, Habibullah Arif, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to playing an active role in the promotion of tourism and culture. He expressed his resolve to steer the Culture and Tourism Authority towards a new and effective direction.
Concluding the meeting, Advisor Zahid Chanzeb reiterated that the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is committed to taking practical steps for the promotion of tourism and the preservation of cultural heritage, aiming to elevate the province to an internationally recognized tourism destination.
