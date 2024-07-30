KP To Equip 2000 Women With Digital Technological Skills
Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the assistance of TVET Sector Support Programme would equip 2000 women with digital technological skills in the fourth-phase of a phase-wise training programme.
In this connection, a consultative workshop of all stakeholders was held at the Institute of Management Sciences (IM-Sciences) with Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Abdul Karim Tordher as chief guest here on Tuesday.
Besides, Director IM-Sciences, Usman Ghani and teaching staff of the institute, Director General (DG) NAVTCC, the representatives of universities, GIZ, British Council, Academia, experts from private sector and public sector authorities were also included in the participants.
Addressing the participants of the workshop, the experts stressed on the elimination of unemployment in the modern era and equipping the young generation with modern technology and digital training and in this regard termed linkage between the industry and academia important.
The experts stressed the need for provision of the technology based expertise to meet the challenges of the current era, adding that efforts should be made to prepare skilled talents equipped with technology as demand of the industry.
In the workshop, IT board officials said that they are heading towards making the province a hub of digital skills and getting its share in the digital economy in the world.
Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister said that our province has a status of the commercial centre in the country suitable for trade through many corridors. He said that the provincial government is ready to make any type of investment, beside developing the new generation also bring the nation at par with the developed world.
He said that 15 industrial institutions are providing on-the-job training opportunities to the students, wherein financial stipends will also be paid to the under training students.
The Special Assistant said that about Rs.4 billion will also be disbursed in shape of credit to the pass out trainees through Akhuwat Foundation to begin a technical or skill based business.
He described the digital skills development of women in the fourth phase of the TVET sector as a very useful initiative and said that the girls will take benefit from this project and assured the full support of the provincial government in this regard.
A question and answer session was also held on behalf of the stakeholders and they shared their views and suggestions to make the fourth phase more useful and effective.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Business
-
Govt slashes petrol price by Rs 6.17, HSD by Rs 10.86 per liter8 hours ago
-
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.179 hours ago
-
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal9 hours ago
-
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-259 hours ago
-
CPEC 2.0 is making Pakistan an attractive investment destination, Ahsan Iqbal9 hours ago
-
SECP recommends formation of pools to meet insured Pakistan vision9 hours ago
-
UAE Ambassador, Commerce minister discuss bilateral trade, investment11 hours ago
-
Acquisition of German conglomerate, CCP’s approval for market integration11 hours ago
-
Govt pursuing vision of transforming Pakistan into a hub of innovation: Rana Tanveer11 hours ago
-
Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chairs PSIC Board meeting11 hours ago
-
Stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting; Yen rallies13 hours ago
-
PDWP approves 7 development schemes worth Rs 8.974bn13 hours ago