KP To Equip 2000 Women With Digital Technological Skills

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM

KP to equip 2000 women with digital technological skills

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the assistance of TVET Sector Support Programme would equip 2000 women with digital technological skills in the fourth-phase of a phase-wise training programme.

In this connection, a consultative workshop of all stakeholders was held at the Institute of Management Sciences (IM-Sciences) with Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Abdul Karim Tordher as chief guest here on Tuesday.

Besides, Director IM-Sciences, Usman Ghani and teaching staff of the institute, Director General (DG) NAVTCC, the representatives of universities, GIZ, British Council, Academia, experts from private sector and public sector authorities were also included in the participants.

Addressing the participants of the workshop, the experts stressed on the elimination of unemployment in the modern era and equipping the young generation with modern technology and digital training and in this regard termed linkage between the industry and academia important.

The experts stressed the need for provision of the technology based expertise to meet the challenges of the current era, adding that efforts should be made to prepare skilled talents equipped with technology as demand of the industry.

In the workshop, IT board officials said that they are heading towards making the province a hub of digital skills and getting its share in the digital economy in the world.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister said that our province has a status of the commercial centre in the country suitable for trade through many corridors. He said that the provincial government is ready to make any type of investment, beside developing the new generation also bring the nation at par with the developed world.

He said that 15 industrial institutions are providing on-the-job training opportunities to the students, wherein financial stipends will also be paid to the under training students.

The Special Assistant said that about Rs.4 billion will also be disbursed in shape of credit to the pass out trainees through Akhuwat Foundation to begin a technical or skill based business.

He described the digital skills development of women in the fourth phase of the TVET sector as a very useful initiative and said that the girls will take benefit from this project and assured the full support of the provincial government in this regard.

A question and answer session was also held on behalf of the stakeholders and they shared their views and suggestions to make the fourth phase more useful and effective.

