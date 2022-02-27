UrduPoint.com

KP To Establish 20 Check Posts To Prevent FMD, PPR Diseases

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2022 | 07:30 PM

KP to establish 20 check posts to prevent FMD, PPR diseases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Agriculture and Livestock Department will establish 20 check posts in tribal districts to prevent Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) diseases in cattle to enhance the production of meat and its export. The initiative is part of the Prime Minister's Agriculture Transformation Plan and is being implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The spokesman of the Agriculture and Livestock Department told here Sunday, the provincial government has launched a Rs.1 billion programme for the prevention of deadly diseases in livestock to enhance the production of quality meat and then export it to earn foreign exchange.

Through check posts, the provincial government will monitor the transportation of cattle and besides registration they would also be administered anti-germs medicines and injections against FMD and PPR. 100 percent cattle would be vaccinated against PPR and 350,000 against FMD, he added.

Besides, reporting disease outbreaks each year and after three years steps would also be taken for establishing disease free zones to attract investors towards secured investment and encourage the production of quality meat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly in the newly merged districts to help promote business activities in the province.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Business Agriculture Sunday Government Billion

Recent Stories

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

7 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

7 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

10 hours ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>