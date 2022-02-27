KP to establish 20 check posts to prevent FMD, PPR diseases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Agriculture and Livestock Department will establish 20 check posts in tribal districts to prevent Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) diseases in cattle to enhance the production of meat and its export. The initiative is part of the Prime Minister's Agriculture Transformation Plan and is being implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The spokesman of the Agriculture and Livestock Department told here Sunday, the provincial government has launched a Rs.1 billion programme for the prevention of deadly diseases in livestock to enhance the production of quality meat and then export it to earn foreign exchange.

Through check posts, the provincial government will monitor the transportation of cattle and besides registration they would also be administered anti-germs medicines and injections against FMD and PPR. 100 percent cattle would be vaccinated against PPR and 350,000 against FMD, he added.

Besides, reporting disease outbreaks each year and after three years steps would also be taken for establishing disease free zones to attract investors towards secured investment and encourage the production of quality meat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly in the newly merged districts to help promote business activities in the province.