KP To Impart Skills To 800 PWDs Under Khuddar Initiative

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Managing Director (MD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB), Sahibzada Ali Mahmood has said that under KHUDDAR initiative a total of 800 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) across he province will undergo through a two-month long robust and tailored curriculum, based market needs

He was addressing, certificate distribution ceremony of employable digital skills for the youth of the newly merged districts (NMDs) and the official launching ceremony of Khuddar: employable digital skills for people with disabilities were held here at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board here on Tuesday.

Secretary Science & Technology and information technology Mr. Matiullah Khan attended the ceremony as chief guest, Chairman, Trade Testing Board, Peshawar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Northwest Hospital Peshawar Dr Zia ur Rahman, trainers and the implementation teams and other dignitaries were also present at the occasion.

The skills imparted to PWDs will include Graphics Design, Web Development, Digital Marketing, and Screen Reading Software and these in-demand skills will help the prospective trainees to earn honourable livelihood for their families.

According to the latest census, in Pakistan 10.

5 percent of the total population in the country have various types of disabilities. In addition, these disabled people are facing a lot of challenges and hardships while entering into the industry and job market.

While addressing the ceremony as chief guest secretary ST&IT said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB), under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Digital Policy 2018 - 2023, is empowering youth with in-demand Digital Skills to position the province as a hub of digital skilled workforce through a talent pipeline of youth specializing in in-demand skills and knowledge areas required by local and foreign industry. 'As a step towards achieving this goal and mainstreaming the youth of merged areas in the provincial Digital Economy, KPITB under the ADP, initiated a project titled, "Employable Digital Skills for the Youth of Newly Merged Areas" has trained 870 youth across the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with employable digital skills to improve the employment prospects and ensure their inclusion'.

He added that the employable digital skills imparted to the youth included, Graphics Design, Word Press Design and Development, Blogging and Content Writing, Social Media Marketing and mobile App Development.

