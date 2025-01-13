KP To Introduce Gandhara Knowledge Corridor: SACM
The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is committed to leveraging modern technology to promote religious tourism and ensure world-class facilities for foreign tourists visiting the region
Highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the province, Shafqat Ayaz, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Science, Technology, and IT, proposed the establishment of the Gandhara Knowledge Corridor as a platform for knowledge sharing, technological development, and global cooperation.
Addressing an international workshop on the Gandhara civilization at the Peshawar Museum, Shafqat Ayaz emphasized the significance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the custodian of 90% of the heritage of the Gandhara civilization. "The Gandhara Knowledge Corridor will facilitate global research and cooperation, showcasing the positive image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the world," he stated.
The workshop was jointly organized by the Science, Technology, and IT Department and the Archaeology Department, drawing over 40 researchers and scholars from 20 international universities across 14 countries.
The international delegation, currently on a special visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, recently toured the historic Takht Bai site and is scheduled to visit Swat in the coming days.
Prominent attendees included the Secretary for Science and Information Technology, the Director General of Science and IT, the Director of Archaeology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other senior officials.
During the event, Shafqat Ayaz underscored the role of science, IT, and archaeology in preserving and presenting the various elements of the Gandhara civilization through modern research. He highlighted the potential of using artificial intelligence for geological studies and creating digital archives, ensuring the effective preservation and transmission of this invaluable heritage to future generations.
He also emphasized that the province offers vast opportunities for religious tourism, and the government is taking concrete steps to enhance these avenues through advanced technological tools.
The workshop concluded with the distribution of honorary shields and gifts to the international participants and researchers in recognition of their contributions to the study of the Gandhara civilization.
