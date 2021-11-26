KP trade bodies announce support for BMP in upcoming FPCCI polls

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Thirty (30) out of the total 36 voters of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended unconditional support to Businessman Panel (BMP) for the upcoming elections of the national apex trade body, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The BMP has launched a campaign for the upcoming elections of FPCCI from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and out of the total 36 votes, 30 members of the executive committee and general body attended the public meeting of the BMP and announced support for the candidates of the group.

Those chambers of KP that extended support to BMP included Dir Chamber, Bajaur Chamber, Mardan Chamber, Chitral Chamber, Charsadda Chamber, Charsadda Women Chamber, Peshawar Small Chamber, Mohmand Chamber, Swabi Chamber, D.I. Khan Chamber, Abbottabad Chamber, Haripur Chamber, Kohat Chamber, Mardan Chamber of Women, Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association and Mardan Association.

During the meeting they appreciated the performance of the BMP and announced full support and paved the way for the clean sweep of the upcoming FPCCI polls by the panel.

Those who addressed the reception arranged in connections with election campaign of the FPCCI were included Chairman BMP, Mian Anjum Nisar, Secretary General, Haji Ghulam Ali, Senior Vice President (SVP), Khawaja Shazeb Akram, BMP's candidate for FPCCI for the slot of president, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, candidate for the post of SVP, Suleman Chawla.

Similarly, candidates for the seats of vice presidents including Umar Masood-ur-Rehman, Mohammad Nadeem Qureshi, Sabir Mansha, M.A Jabbar, Fayyaz Ali, president, Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Malik Mehr Elahi and former president, Mardan Chamber of Commerce, Zahir Shah also addressed the meeting.

In their speeches, the leaders of BMP said that confidence reposed by the chambers and associations from KP has once again proved that BMP will win the upcoming FPCCI polls with a thumping majority.

They also paid rich tributes to the Chairman BMP, Mian Anjum Nisar and general secretary, Haji Ghulam Ali, saying that their efforts are bearing positive fruits.