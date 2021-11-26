UrduPoint.com

KP Trade Bodies Announce Support For BMP In Upcoming FPCCI Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

KP trade bodies announce support for BMP in upcoming FPCCI polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Thirty (30) out of the total 36 voters of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended unconditional support to Businessman Panel (BMP) for the upcoming elections of the national apex trade body, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The BMP has launched a campaign for the upcoming elections of FPCCI from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and out of the total 36 votes, 30 members of the executive committee and general body attended the public meeting of the BMP and announced support for the candidates of the group.

Those chambers of KP that extended support to BMP included Dir Chamber, Bajaur Chamber, Mardan Chamber, Chitral Chamber, Charsadda Chamber, Charsadda Women Chamber, Peshawar Small Chamber, Mohmand Chamber, Swabi Chamber, D.I. Khan Chamber, Abbottabad Chamber, Haripur Chamber, Kohat Chamber, Mardan Chamber of Women, Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association and Mardan Association.

During the meeting they appreciated the performance of the BMP and announced full support and paved the way for the clean sweep of the upcoming FPCCI polls by the panel.

Those who addressed the reception arranged in connections with election campaign of the FPCCI were included Chairman BMP, Mian Anjum Nisar, Secretary General, Haji Ghulam Ali, Senior Vice President (SVP), Khawaja Shazeb Akram, BMP's candidate for FPCCI for the slot of president, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, candidate for the post of SVP, Suleman Chawla.

Similarly, candidates for the seats of vice presidents including Umar Masood-ur-Rehman, Mohammad Nadeem Qureshi, Sabir Mansha, M.A Jabbar, Fayyaz Ali, president, Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Malik Mehr Elahi and former president, Mardan Chamber of Commerce, Zahir Shah also addressed the meeting.

In their speeches, the leaders of BMP said that confidence reposed by the chambers and associations from KP has once again proved that BMP will win the upcoming FPCCI polls with a thumping majority.

They also paid rich tributes to the Chairman BMP, Mian Anjum Nisar and general secretary, Haji Ghulam Ali, saying that their efforts are bearing positive fruits.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Kohat Mardan Charsadda Chitral Dir Haripur Swabi Chamber Mohammad Nadeem Ghulam Ali Women Commerce Post From Industry

Recent Stories

19,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

19,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

14 minutes ago
 UVAS holds farewell ceremony in the honur of Prof ..

UVAS holds farewell ceremony in the honur of Prof Dr Athar Mahmud

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan fully trapped by the IMF: Mian Zahid Huss ..

Pakistan fully trapped by the IMF: Mian Zahid Hussain

49 minutes ago
 Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister Flying to China ..

Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister Flying to China Redirected to Moscow

36 minutes ago
 BioNTech/Pfizer expect new variant impact data 'wi ..

BioNTech/Pfizer expect new variant impact data 'within 2 weeks'

36 minutes ago
 Three school students die in road mishap

Three school students die in road mishap

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.