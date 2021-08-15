UrduPoint.com

KP Traders Alliance Organizes Corona Awareness Walk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

KP Traders Alliance organizes Corona awareness walk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Traders' Alliance (Tajir Ittehad) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized a walk at Sunehri Masjid Road here Sunday to create awareness among trading community about Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs). President, Traders' Alliance KP Mujeeb-ur-Rehman led the walk and distributed facemasks among shopkeepers and other participants.

Addressing the participants of the walk, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman said that wearing facemask, vaccination and closure of bazaars at 8:00 P.M were compulsory to contain the virus from spreading.

He told the trading community that the use of facemask was the guarantor of their business, vaccine is protection and closure of shops at 8:00 P.M is way out from lockdown. He termed the cooperation with government as essential and urged upon the trading community for adherence to Corona preventive SOPs. He also urged upon them to vaccinate themselves and their workers with immediate effect and prevent closure of their shops.

He said that the fourth wave of Corona is spreading with high speed and told traders that the use of facemask was essential.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Road Alliance Sunday Mosque From Government P

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

35 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liber ..

UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

50 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Indep ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Al Ain Zoo boosts efforts to protect endangered li ..

Al Ain Zoo boosts efforts to protect endangered lizards

1 hour ago
 UAE to launch Global Media Congress in 2022, Sheik ..

UAE to launch Global Media Congress in 2022, Sheikh Mansour says it will be ‘e ..

2 hours ago
 Amanat reports record high profitability of AED235 ..

Amanat reports record high profitability of AED235.3 million in H1 021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.