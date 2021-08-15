KP Traders Alliance organizes Corona awareness walk

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Traders' Alliance (Tajir Ittehad) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized a walk at Sunehri Masjid Road here Sunday to create awareness among trading community about Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs). President, Traders' Alliance KP Mujeeb-ur-Rehman led the walk and distributed facemasks among shopkeepers and other participants.

Addressing the participants of the walk, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman said that wearing facemask, vaccination and closure of bazaars at 8:00 P.M were compulsory to contain the virus from spreading.

He told the trading community that the use of facemask was the guarantor of their business, vaccine is protection and closure of shops at 8:00 P.M is way out from lockdown. He termed the cooperation with government as essential and urged upon the trading community for adherence to Corona preventive SOPs. He also urged upon them to vaccinate themselves and their workers with immediate effect and prevent closure of their shops.

He said that the fourth wave of Corona is spreading with high speed and told traders that the use of facemask was essential.