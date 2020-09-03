KP youth earns more than a billion rupees in 2019 through online businesses, freelancing-Survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The newly emerged trend of online business or freelancing has opened new livelihood opportunities for people and youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also benefited from the course by making an earning of more than Rs. One billion during the last one year.

"Around 2500 youth from KP made an earning of Rs. 1.9 billion in 2019," reads a survey report of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB).

These youngsters had obtained training from KPITB from different programmes launched for the benefit of educated youth for imparting them various digital skills.

KPITB is expecting more income than the same as mentioned above because the department has trained around 10,000 youth and earning details is shared only by 2500.

About 7500 trainees did not express their consent for sharing details of earnings they are making through online business or freelancing.

They were also of the view that those who shared details, might have not shown exact figures of the earnings because of fear of implementation of income tax or other taxes on their source of earnings.

However, the KPITB board officials are expressing satisfaction over survey result and are hopeful for more benefits for youth from training programmes in future.

Communication Officer KPITB, Danish Baber when contacted informed APP that the board has so far trained 10,700 youth in the province under different disciplines.

KPITB, Baber continued, has launched 15 initiatives under Digital Governance, nine under Digital Skills, nine under Digital Economy and nine under Digital Access.

These initiatives in turn has led to creation of 7311 direct and indirect employment opportunities who are consistently generating an average annual revenue of Rs. 2562 million and has so far directly benefited 59,687 individuals.

Specifically, through the Digital Governance initiative around 3.15 million citizens of the provinces are facilitated, he added.

Furthermore, in terms of infrastructure, the Master Planning for Digital City at Haripure and Digital Complex at Peshawar is underway. PC-1 for Abbottabad IT Park is completed, seven incubation centers have been established across the province.