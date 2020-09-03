UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Youth Earns More Than A Billion Rupees In 2019 Through Online Businesses, Freelancing-Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:46 PM

KP youth earns more than a billion rupees in 2019 through online businesses, freelancing-Survey

The newly emerged trend of online business or freelancing has opened new livelihood opportunities for people and youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also benefited from the course by making an earning of more than Rs. One billion during the last one year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The newly emerged trend of online business or freelancing has opened new livelihood opportunities for people and youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also benefited from the course by making an earning of more than Rs. One billion during the last one year.

"Around 2500 youth from KP made an earning of Rs. 1.9 billion in 2019," reads a survey report of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB).

These youngsters had obtained training from KPITB from different programmes launched for the benefit of educated youth for imparting them various digital skills.

KPITB is expecting more income than the same as mentioned above because the department has trained around 10,000 youth and earning details is shared only by 2500.

About 7500 trainees did not express their consent for sharing details of earnings they are making through online business or freelancing.

They were also of the view that those who shared details, might have not shown exact figures of the earnings because of fear of implementation of income tax or other taxes on their source of earnings.

However, the KPITB board officials are expressing satisfaction over survey result and are hopeful for more benefits for youth from training programmes in future.

Communication Officer KPITB, Danish Baber when contacted informed APP that the board has so far trained 10,700 youth in the province under different disciplines.

KPITB, Baber continued, has launched 15 initiatives under Digital Governance, nine under Digital Skills, nine under Digital Economy and nine under Digital Access.

These initiatives in turn has led to creation of 7311 direct and indirect employment opportunities who are consistently generating an average annual revenue of Rs. 2562 million and has so far directly benefited 59,687 individuals.

Specifically, through the Digital Governance initiative around 3.15 million citizens of the provinces are facilitated, he added.

Furthermore, in terms of infrastructure, the Master Planning for Digital City at Haripure and Digital Complex at Peshawar is underway. PC-1 for Abbottabad IT Park is completed, seven incubation centers have been established across the province.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Business Abbottabad Same 2019 From Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

SEWA launches a cooling truck for relief of worker ..

17 minutes ago

Kajol and Ajay decide to part ways for happiness o ..

26 minutes ago

UAE-Japan Political Consultations Commission discu ..

32 minutes ago

Arab artists boycotts Emirati-backed cultural awar ..

44 minutes ago

France Seeks to Create 160,000 New Jobs Next Year ..

46 seconds ago

MoIP starts review of automotive policy: Hammad

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.