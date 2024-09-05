Open Menu

KPBoIT Discusses Lakeshore Tourism Project At Khanpur

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A high level meeting was held regarding Lakeshore Tourism Project at Khanpur, district Haripur here at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KPBoIT) Office on Thursday with Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical education Abdul Karim Tordher in the chair.

The participants of the meeting discussed the development of the Lakeshore Tourism Project in Khanpur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which is in execution phase and its master plan has been prepared by the investment group.

The project, which represents a significant private sector investment in the region's tourism sector, aims to transform Khanpur into a premier tourism destination with a high quality housing facilities.

Those who attended the meeting were included Manager Tourism, KPBOIT Gul Muhammad, Manager Mine and Minerals KPBOIT Akhtar Ali, representatives of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), KP Culture and Tourism Authority, Archaeology Department, Investors Rauf Raja, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Tourism & Hospitality - RCSTSI and Syed Sadat Hussain Shah, Chairman of Lakeshore City attended the meeting.

The Lakeshore Tourism Project, with a total investment of roundabout 8 billion rupees, is set to span 800 kanal of prime land in Khanpur. This ambitious initiative aims to create a world-class tourism destination, leveraging the natural beauty and strategic location of Khanpur.

Moreover, the project will include various tourism and hospitality components designed to attract both local and international visitors.

During the meeting, focused was on the vision for the Lakeshore Tourism Project, emphasizing sustainable development that aligns with the natural environment of Khanpur.

Similarly, the stakeholders discussed the significant investment and the potential economic impact on the region. It was told in the meeting that the project is expected to generate substantial employment opportunities and boost the local economy.

On this occasion it was assured that the investment project will be facilitated through regulatory support from all the relevant quarters for ensuring a smooth execution of the project.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to Chief Minister Abdul Karim Tordher said that the provincial government is committed to facilitate the investors for investment in the province.

He added that the same project is of high importance and it will be a source of economic development and prosperity as well as tourism promotion in the area.

He said that full support will be extended from the relevant departments to the investors in terms of this project. Mr.Karim Tordher appreciated the interest of investment group in such a valuable project and also the efforts of KPBoIT for attracting the investors in this regard.

