Open Menu

KPBOIT Hosts Inaugural Investment Roadshow In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 07:09 PM

KPBOIT hosts inaugural investment roadshow in Karachi

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) organized its inaugural roadshow in Karachi to strengthen economic collaboration and attract investment opportunities, said a press release issued here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) organized its inaugural roadshow in Karachi to strengthen economic collaboration and attract investment opportunities, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The event, held in partnership with the Finance Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company, and the SEED Program of Adam Smith International, drew participation from industrialists, business leaders, and investors.

A significant highlight of the roadshow was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between KPBOIT and the China Pakistan Business & Investment Promotion Council (CPBIPC).

The MoU, signed in the presence of Finance Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muzzammil Aslam, focuses on collaboration in the Energy & Power and Logistics sectors, reinforcing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s commitment to economic progress and international partnerships.

The roadshow showcased Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s diverse investment opportunities, including Tourism, Infrastructure, Gems, Mines and Minerals, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and clean energy solutions.

Particular emphasis was placed on hydroelectric power and clean energy alternatives, alongside lucrative opportunities in the oil and gas sectors.

The business community of Sindh, particularly Karachi, welcomed the initiative and commended KPBOIT’s efforts to position Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a promising investment hub.

Speaking at the event, KPBOIT representatives expressed their gratitude for the enthusiastic response and highlighted the province’s investor-friendly policies and untapped resources.

Buoyed by the success of this event, KPBOIT announced plans to organize similar roadshows in other major cities across Pakistan to further enhance inter-provincial economic connectivity and attract both local and international investments.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business China Company Oil Progress Hub Gas Event From

Recent Stories

20th Governor State Bank inter-banks cricket tour ..

20th Governor State Bank inter-banks cricket tournament begins

4 minutes ago
 Benevolent fund board transfers Rs 40.7mln to appl ..

Benevolent fund board transfers Rs 40.7mln to applicants

4 minutes ago
 GRASP funded Cutting-Edge Cold Storage, Onion Proc ..

GRASP funded Cutting-Edge Cold Storage, Onion Processing Unit inaugurated in Khu ..

4 minutes ago
 Nafay guides UMT Markhors win against Engro Dolphi ..

Nafay guides UMT Markhors win against Engro Dolphins

2 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar

Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar

2 minutes ago
 PTA , HEC sign MoU to foster technological innovat ..

PTA , HEC sign MoU to foster technological innovation

2 minutes ago
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law manda ..

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19

4 hours ago
 FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile pho ..

FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage

4 hours ago
 One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekh ..

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

7 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mar ..

PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

7 hours ago
 Today last day for submitting Hajj applications un ..

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business