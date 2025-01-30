KPEC is crucial regional connectivity project; says CM’s aide

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher has said that the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) was a crucial project to connect the whole region through communicational corridor.

The project will not only promote trade and commerce rather the other subsidiary developmental projects will usher an era of progress and development in the area, he said during a briefing on the mega communicational project of KPEC at Civil Secretariat here Thursday.

Besides, Project Director (PD) Imran Zahoor, Economist Saddiq Hussain and Deputy Secretary (Industries) Aizaz Ullah the representatives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) and other concerned departments also attended the briefing.

On this occasion, Abdul Karim Tordher was given a meticulous briefing on this World Bank (WB) funded crucial regional connectivity project and other subsidiary facilitative nature projects and progress on them.

He was told that being a gateway to Central Asia, the project has been launched for communicational access to the countries of the region, whose aim is not only the promotion of investment rather also the provision of an easy road link with other countries of the region.

He was further told that the KPEC is a subsidiary project under the Central Asian Roads Economic Corridor (CAREC), which’s 85 percent part is of a communicational project while the remaining 15% include other facilitative activities.

The basic facilities of the project include the establishment of modern marble processing zone, gems city, modern vocational centre, sports’ complex and projects like setting up of regional hospital, which will generate large scale employment opportunities for the locals beside alleviation of poverty and also promote trade amongst the countries of the region and uplift of the local industries.

He was told that under business clusters, assistance is being provided while Inclusive Business Development Park for provision of employment of employment opportunities to women is also part and parcel of the project.

Similarly, it was told that a bus terminal will also be established under the project at Shakas, district Khyber for which 30 acres of land has already been identified.

Furthermore, he was told that the establishment of a Border Bazar and Pak-Afghan Economic Zone are also being identified as its subsidiaries.

The Special Assistant said that the communicational project is an important development scheme for the province and offered full cooperation on his behalf in any phase of the implementation.

The project, he said will not only prove attractive corridor for the countries of the region, but will also offer new opportunities for mutual trade amongst them.