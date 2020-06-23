UrduPoint.com
KPEZDMC Establishes IFC At Hattar Economic Zones

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:01 PM

KPEZDMC establishes IFC at Hattar Economic Zones

Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Kareem Khan has inaugurated Industrial Facilitation Centre (IFC) at Hattar Economic Zone (formerly Hattar Industrial Estate) and Hattar Special Economic Zone

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Kareem Khan has inaugurated Industrial Facilitation Centre (IFC) at Hattar Economic Zone (formerly Hattar Industrial Estate) and Hattar Special Economic Zone.

The purpose of the establishment of IFC was to provide all services to industrialists of Hattar EZ and SEZ including liaison with other government departments under one roof, said new release issued here Tuesday.

A separate desk had been created to cater the needs of industrialists. The IFC will receive application from industrialists and directly coordinate with the government departments to reduce the time taken to complete a task.

The initiative will enable industrialists to focus on their industries while established by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) will cater to their need for NOCs, issues at utility companies and other government departments.

This concept will reduce bureaucratic hurdles and will be introduced to all Economic and Special Economic Zones in the province.

The concept is the brainchild of KPEZDMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Javed Khattak, who believes in treating industrialists as esteemed customers and extending excellent customers services.

Besides, the CEO, member BoD of the company Haji Iftikhar and members board of Management (BOM) Hattar SEZ were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to KPCM on Industries, Abdul Kareem Khan said that top priority of the PTI government was to bring investment to the province. For the achievement of the goal of industrialization, he said that industrialists would be fully facilitated to ensure the utilization of the potential of KP.

He said that KPEZDMC was emerging as model organization of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government working for expediting investment and enhancing economic activities in the province.

On this occasion, KPEZDMC CEO Javed Khattak said that industrialists were the backbone of the economy and deserve full support of the government.

He said that he and his staff were available 24/7 to serve the industrialists. He said that it was his vision to handhold the industrialists and ensure that they were being facilitated in their existing and new ventures without hurdles.

Both, the Special Assistant Abdul Kareem Khan and CEO KPEZDMC Javed Khattak also visited gas pipeline installation site of 2.5 mmcfd gas under process at the Hattar SEZ through a nearby SMS. They both also expressed satisfaction with the pace of the work underway under the auspices of SNGPL.

The similar two IFCs had also been established at Economic Zones Peshawar and Gadoon.

