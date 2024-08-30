Open Menu

KPEZDMC, Rasgar Air Compressors Hold Seminar On Energy Conservation

Published August 30, 2024

KPEZDMC, Rasgar Air Compressors hold seminar on energy conservation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) and Rastgar Air Compressors successfully conducted a seminar on energy Conservation through clean, sustainable manufacturing with compressed air technology at the Gadoon economic zone, Swabi, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The event aimed to equip local industries with the knowledge and tools to optimize compressed air systems, reduce energy consumption, and adopt sustainable practices.

Valuable insights provided on importance of aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) regarding renewable energy and responsible production and consumption and the need for sustainable manufacturing practices to ensure a greener future.

The seminar was a resounding success, providing a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and promoting sustainable manufacturing practices. By empowering industries with the tools to reduce energy consumption and adopt eco-friendly approaches, KPEZDMC contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous future for the region.

Similar sessions will be organized in other zones of the province under KPEZDMC, to raise awareness and promote sustainable practices

