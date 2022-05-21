KPK business delegation visits SCCI

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2022 | 04:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :A delegation of business community from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by Hamad Kazmi and Haji Saifur Rehman visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday.

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar and SCCI Executive Committee Members warmly welcomed the guests.

During the meeting, SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar discussed the areas of mutual cooperation and future collaborations with the delegates.

SCCI Senior Vice President Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi and Vice President Qasim Malik shared the achievements of business community of Sialkot with the delegates.

Riazuddin Sheikh, Dr Nouman Idrees Butt, Waqas Akram Awan and ExecutiveCommittee Sialkot Chamber also present on the occasion.

