KPK Delegation Visits PIEDMC, Sundar Industrial Estate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 07:56 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Chief Minister's Special Assistant on Trade and Investment Abdul Karim Tordher while leading a trade delegation, visited PIEDMC (Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company) Head Office in Sundar Industrial Estate here on Wednesday

KPK board of Investment CEO Hassan Dawood Butt, Chief Operating Officer Adil Salahuddin, Munir Gul and other officers concerned were part of the delegation.

PIEDMC CEO Ali Moazzam Syed and General Manager business Development Amna Faisal Shah welcomed the delegation. The CEO also briefed the delegation about ongoing and new projects of PIEDMC, investment opportunities in the industrial sector in Punjab and the facilities being provided in the special economic zones.

On this occasion, Special Assistant Abdul Karim Tordher expressed the desire to enhance bilateral relations between the KPK Board of Investment and PIEDMC, and take benefit from each others' experiences.

The delegation appreciated the unique idea of Chunian Aqua Business Park and expressed interest in creating a similar park in KPK province.

Abdul Karim Tordher said that due to efforts and projects of PIEDMC, industrial sector in Punjab was developing rapidly and the projects managed by PIEDMC were in line with international standards. "It is need of the hour to enhance bilateral cooperation between relevant institutions of both the provinces," he added.

Ali Moazzam Syed briefed the delegation that a state of the art Quaid-e-Azam Business Park was being constructed on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway. Investments of more than Rs 250 billion were expected in the project, adding that work had been started on Pakistan's first Aqua Business Park in Chunian.

The delegation also visited Sundar Industrial Estate and appreciated the excellent arrangements andfacilities being provided to the industrialists.

