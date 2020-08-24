KPK to import 150,000 tons wheat to end shortage of flour

(@fidahassanain)

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2020) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government decided to import 150,000 tons wheat at a cost of more than eight point five billion rupees to address shortage of flour in the province on Monday.

The decision was taken a meeting of the provincial cabinet in Peshawar today, with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The cabinet also approved provision of about three billion rupees to flour mills to ensure provision of cheap flour to the public.