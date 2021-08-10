UrduPoint.com

KPP To Promote Financial Inclusion, Bring 3 Mln Families Out Of Poverty: Tarin

Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, said Tuesday that the Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP), the largest of its kind in the world, would promote financial inclusion and help bring at least three million families out of poverty.

"It (KPP) will bring at least three million families out of the vicious cycle of poverty in the next three to five years with Rs. 1600 billion to be disbursed through different products of KPP," the minister said while talking to the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar during a meeting here.

The federal minister said the KPP was based on the concept of "bottom-up" approach as envisaged by the Prime Minister. The beneficiaries would enjoy easy access to agricultural and business loans at zero-mark up without collateral.

Moreover, the Kamyab Pakistan Program will provide low-cost housing scheme for lower income groups enabling them to own their houses.

The Finance Minister also briefed about the basic parameters of KPP and underlined that NSER of Ehsaas program is the premise on which the whole program is based and shall ensure transparency in disbursement of funds and provision of micro loans to the targeted households accurately.

He informed Dr. Sania that for transparency's sake the prospective beneficiaries would be accessed through the Ehsaas NSER data base only.

On the occasion, Sania Nishtar commended Kamyab Pakistan Programme for providing relief to under-privileged segments of the society through better financial empowerment opportunities. She affirmed full support and facilitation on the occasion.

