KPRA Advises Weeding Halls To Pay Taxes, File ST Returns
Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) headed by Assistant Collector Hizbullah Khan held a meeting with the Wedding Hall Association of Haripur at Sub-Office on Thursday.
During the meeting, the KPRA team discussed matters related to Sales Tax on Services. During the session, the Assistant Collector advised all wedding hall owners to ensure the timely payment of tax and accurate submission of their monthly sales tax returns in accordance with the law.
Participants were briefed on the recent amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sales Tax on Services Act 2022, which provides wedding hall businesses the option to either adopt a fixed tax rate or choose a category-based tax structure.
The stakeholders welcomed the initiative and expressed their full commitment to complying with the Sales Tax on Services regulations.
Assistant Collector Hizbullah Khan assured the participants that the KPRA Sub-office in Haripur would continue to extend full support and guidance to facilitate compliance.
He also appreciated the wedding hall owners for their contributions to provincial revenue and reiterated the Authority’s resolve to assist taxpayers in every possible manner under the law.
Recent Stories
The Wait is Finally Over – realme GT 7 Brings the Ultimate Flagship Killer to ..
Emirates-XRG's Christen finishes fourth in disrupted Tour de Pologne stage 3
Shanghai airports, cruise ports experience summer travel boom
EGA, ENEC deliver first aluminium produced with carbon-free nuclear energy
UAE President arrives in Russia on official visit
Shamma bint Mohammed visits leading community-based institutions in Tokyo
RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub in Ras Al Khaimah
Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..
Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025
Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador
ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry
UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership
More Stories From Business
-
KPRA advises weeding halls to pay taxes, file ST returns44 seconds ago
-
Business community hails govt's move to restrict FBR arrest powers1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 20257 hours ago
-
Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC17 hours ago
-
Exports jump 17% in July; Khurram lauds solid start15 hours ago
-
Pakpattan chamber delegation visits PCJCCI to explore Chinese cooperation17 hours ago
-
PIEDMC's board of directors meeting held17 hours ago
-
Project & Business Development Committee (PBDC) sets bold economic agenda18 hours ago
-
Pakistan ryes castor cultivation as high-value export crop: Rana Tanveer15 hours ago
-
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) panel chief highlights Sialkot traders’ concerns17 hours ago