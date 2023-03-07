KPRA collects revenue of Rs 20.21bn in 8 months

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) records 31% growth in the first 8 months of the financial year 2022-23 compared to the same period of the last year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :

According to statistics shared by the KPRA media wing here on Tuesday, the authority has collected Rs 20.21 billion in taxes till February of the current financial year. Last year, the KPRA collected Rs 15.4 billion in the same period which shows a 31% growth rate in the current fiscal year.

KPRA is mandated to collect and administer Sales Tax on Services and Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC) in the province. This year KPRA has managed to collect Rs17.8 billion from the sales tax on services and Rs2.4 billion in the IDC.

KPRA Director General Raja Fazal Khaliq, while chairing a progress review meeting, appreciated the efforts of the KPRA team for their performance and directed them to increase their efforts to not only achieve their targets but to surpass them with good margins.

"Your efforts are indeed commendable and the figures show that we will show encouraging growth as compared to the last financial year but our efforts should be to achieve our targets," he said.

The Director General was given a detailed presentation on the performance of all regions and progress in the court cases.

He was told that the government has assigned KPRA a target of Rs35 billion for the year 2022-23 out of which Rs20.21 billion has been collected in the first 8 months and they are optimistic about achieving the target as the collection increases in the second half of the financial year.

The figure also does not include the amount of the input tax adjustments which is yet to come from the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and the KPRA is expecting to get around 3 billion rupees in the input tax adjustment from the FBR in the current fiscal year.

The DG KPRA stressed on operationalizing the E-hearing system in the Collectorate of Appeals and Appellate Tribunal to facilitate the taxpayers.

The DG also stressed on increasing interaction with the taxpayers and general public to improve their awareness and directed the headquarters and regional offices to regularly conduct training workshops on monthly bases for taxpayers' education.