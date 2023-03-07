UrduPoint.com

KPRA Collects Revenue Of Rs 20.21bn In 8 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 08:24 PM

KPRA collects revenue of Rs 20.21bn in 8 months

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) records 31% growth in the first 8 months of the financial year 2022-23 compared to the same period of the last year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) records 31% growth in the first 8 months of the financial year 2022-23 compared to the same period of the last year.

According to statistics shared by the KPRA media wing here on Tuesday, the authority has collected Rs 20.21 billion in taxes till February of the current financial year. Last year, the KPRA collected Rs 15.4 billion in the same period which shows a 31% growth rate in the current fiscal year.

KPRA is mandated to collect and administer Sales Tax on Services and Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC) in the province. This year KPRA has managed to collect Rs17.8 billion from the sales tax on services and Rs2.4 billion in the IDC.

KPRA Director General Raja Fazal Khaliq, while chairing a progress review meeting, appreciated the efforts of the KPRA team for their performance and directed them to increase their efforts to not only achieve their targets but to surpass them with good margins.

"Your efforts are indeed commendable and the figures show that we will show encouraging growth as compared to the last financial year but our efforts should be to achieve our targets," he said.

The Director General was given a detailed presentation on the performance of all regions and progress in the court cases.

He was told that the government has assigned KPRA a target of Rs35 billion for the year 2022-23 out of which Rs20.21 billion has been collected in the first 8 months and they are optimistic about achieving the target as the collection increases in the second half of the financial year.

The figure also does not include the amount of the input tax adjustments which is yet to come from the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and the KPRA is expecting to get around 3 billion rupees in the input tax adjustment from the FBR in the current fiscal year.

The DG KPRA stressed on operationalizing the E-hearing system in the Collectorate of Appeals and Appellate Tribunal to facilitate the taxpayers.

The DG also stressed on increasing interaction with the taxpayers and general public to improve their awareness and directed the headquarters and regional offices to regularly conduct training workshops on monthly bases for taxpayers' education.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Progress Same February FBR Media All From Government Billion Court

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

43 seconds ago
 &#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financ ..

&#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financing by over 100%

13 minutes ago
 Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

22 minutes ago
 IHC directs Imran Khan to appear before trial cour ..

IHC directs Imran Khan to appear before trial court on March 13

22 minutes ago
 Farmers to get laser land levellers through e-ball ..

Farmers to get laser land levellers through e-balloting

22 minutes ago
 100,000 saplings planted in Changa Manga

100,000 saplings planted in Changa Manga

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.