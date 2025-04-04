KPRA Collects Rs 37.37bn In Nine Months Of FY 2024-25
Published April 04, 2025
PESHAWAR
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has collected Rs37.37billion in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2024-25, reflecting an impressive 41% growth compared to the same period last year. In the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, KPRA had collected Rs26.58 billion, marking an increase of Rs10.79 billion.
According to details shared by KPRA’s media wing, the authority collected Rs28.8 billion from the Sales Tax on Services and Rs8.57 billion from the Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC). Last year, collections from the Sales Tax on Services stood at Rs22.8 billion, while Rs3.74 billion was generated from the IDC, indicating a 26% growth in Sales Tax on Services and a remarkable 129% increase in IDC revenue.
KPRA Director General Fouzia Iqbal commended the dedication and hard work of the authority’s team, attributing the strong performance to their efforts.
“With the same level of commitment and our strategic approach, I am confident that we will surpass this year’s target. By the end of June, KPRA will shine like a star with its remarkable performance,” she said.
She also expressed her gratitude to taxpayers for their trust, confidence, and cooperation, which have played a crucial role in KPRA’s achievements. Additionally, she acknowledged the support and guidance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Advisor to the CM on Finance Muzzammil Aslam, emphasizing that their leadership has been instrumental in implementing effective strategies and driving KPRA toward its goals.
