KPRA Collects Rs 41.9b In Ten Months Of FY 2024-25
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has collected Rs 41.9 billion in the last ten months of fiscal year 2024-25, marking a 40 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
This surge reflects a substantial rise of Rs 12 billion over the Rs 29.9 billion collected during July-April 2023-24.
According to figures released by the KPRA’s media wing on Friday, the Authority generated Rs32.4 billion through the Sales Tax on Services and Rs 9.51 billion via Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC).
In the corresponding period last year, collections stood at Rs 25.5 billion and Rs 4.38 billion respectively, reflecting a 27 percent growth in Sales Tax on Services and a remarkable 117 percent surge in IDC revenue.
KPRA Director General Fouzia Iqbal lauded the performance of her team, crediting the impressive growth to their dedication and strategic planning.
“With the same level of commitment and our strategic approach, I am confident we will surpass this year’s target with good margins,” she said.
She also expressed her gratitude to taxpayers for their trust, confidence, and cooperation, which have played a crucial role in KPRA’s achievements.
Additionally, she acknowledged the support and guidance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Advisor to the CM on Finance Muzzammil Aslam, emphasizing that their leadership has been instrumental in implementing effective strategies and driving KPRA toward its goals.
Recent Stories
Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..
Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..
PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students
Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
More Stories From Business
-
KPRA collects Rs 41.9b in ten months of FY 2024-252 minutes ago
-
SCCI SVP welcomes trade officers12 minutes ago
-
Gold price dips by Rs.1,300 to Rs.344,500 per tola31 minutes ago
-
NTU team visits PHMA Sialkot1 hour ago
-
Finance Minister underscore’s macroeconomic stability, private sector's role in engagement with OI ..2 hours ago
-
Finance minister briefs S&P on reform progress and economic stability outlook2 hours ago
-
Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 7603 hours ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices up by 0.15pc3 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
CDNS achieves Rs 1150 billion savings target by start of last 10 months of FY 2024-253 hours ago
-
Core inflation decelerates to 0.3 percent in April 20253 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago