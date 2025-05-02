KPRA collects Rs 41.9b in ten months of FY 2024-25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has collected Rs 41.9 billion in the last ten months of fiscal year 2024-25, marking a 40 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

This surge reflects a substantial rise of Rs 12 billion over the Rs 29.9 billion collected during July-April 2023-24.

According to figures released by the KPRA’s media wing on Friday, the Authority generated Rs32.4 billion through the Sales Tax on Services and Rs 9.51 billion via Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC).

In the corresponding period last year, collections stood at Rs 25.5 billion and Rs 4.38 billion respectively, reflecting a 27 percent growth in Sales Tax on Services and a remarkable 117 percent surge in IDC revenue.

KPRA Director General Fouzia Iqbal lauded the performance of her team, crediting the impressive growth to their dedication and strategic planning.

“With the same level of commitment and our strategic approach, I am confident we will surpass this year’s target with good margins,” she said.

She also expressed her gratitude to taxpayers for their trust, confidence, and cooperation, which have played a crucial role in KPRA’s achievements.

Additionally, she acknowledged the support and guidance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Advisor to the CM on Finance Muzzammil Aslam, emphasizing that their leadership has been instrumental in implementing effective strategies and driving KPRA toward its goals.