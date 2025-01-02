KPRA collects Rs.24.2bn in six months of FY 2024-25, showing 45pc growth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has successfully collected Rs24.2 billion in the first six months of the financial year 2024-25, marking an impressive 45% growth compared to the same period last year.

Last year, it collected only Rs 16.7 billion in the first six months which shows an impressive Rs7.5 billion increase in the revenue.

As per the details shared by the KPRA's media wing, the Authority has collected Rs18.15 billion from the sales tax on services, and Rs6.07 billion from the Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC).

Last year, collections from sales tax on services amounted to Rs14.6billion, while Rs2.1billion was collected from the IDC, reflecting a 24% growth in sales tax on services and an astonishing 189 % growth in IDC.

Director General KPRA, Fouzia Iqbal, praised the dedication and hard work of the KPRA team, which has resulted in an impressive performance over the past six months.

She expressed her confidence that with sustained efforts, not only will the annual revenue target be achieved, but it will also be exceeded significantly.

“With the same level of commitment and our strategic approach, I am confident that we will surpass this year’s target. And by the end June, KPRA will once again stand out as a beacon of excellence in performance,” she remarked.

The Director General also extended her gratitude to taxpayers for their trust, confidence, and cooperation, which have been instrumental in KPRA’s achievements so far.

Additionally, she acknowledged the support and guidance of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, and Advisor to the CM on Finance, Muzzammil Aslam. Their leadership, she noted, has been pivotal in enabling KPRA to implement effective strategies and move closer to its objectives.

