KPRA Completes First Phase Of Enforcement Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 09:27 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) completed the first phase of enforcement drive about wedding halls sectors, said a press release issued here on Tuesday
A team headed by Mr. Ashraf-ud-Din (Deputy Collector- Non-Corporate Wing) has visited wedding halls and intimated to improve their compliance level in accordance with law.
A list of wedding halls has been identified and placed on the watch-list of KPRA. The second phase of enforcement will be initiated after examining tax payments of all the wedding halls. Non-Compliant businesses will be immediately visited again by a team of KPRA.
The Non-Corporate wing Peshawar will now initiate enforcement drive against Hotels & Restaurants and will issue immediate notice (at the spot) in case of non-compliance of the law.
