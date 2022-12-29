KPRA confers awards top contributing taxpayers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) conferred awards on the top contributing taxpayers during financial year 2021-22 on Thursday to recognize the role in the development of the province.

The KPRA presented mementos to a total 51 taxpayers selected from 10 different sectors and awarded the top 5 withholding agents on the basis of their revenue contribution to the collection of KPRA in the financial year 2021-22 and their tax overall compliance level.

The award-winning taxpayers were including businesses run by individuals, and associations of persons and companies from both the corporate and non-corporate sectors. Besides this, certificates of appreciation were also given to the KPRA's best-performing officers during the financial year enabling the KPRA to achieve its targets.

In this connection a taxpayers' appreciation ceremony was held at the KPRA headquarters in Peshawar where the representatives of the best-performing taxpayers were invited.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Mr. Taimur Khan Jhagra was the chief guest at the ceremony which was also graced by the members of KPRA's policy board including provincial ministers, secretaries and private members of the board.

Director General KPRA, Muhammad Kabir Afridi welcomed the taxpayers and the members of the KPRA's policy board in his remarks and appreciated the role of the taxpayers and the team of the KPRA for their contribution in enabling the Authority to achieve its revenue and non-revenue targets.

"Our aim is to make our province fiscally self-reliant so that our government has enough funds for its developmental schemes for the uplift of the province," Mr. Kabir Afridi said adding that the number of registered taxpayers has exceeded 19,000 which show the trust of the taxpayers on the KPRA and the provincial government. "It is your contribution that we are successfully achieving our annual revenue targets and without your support, cooperation and guidance of the Minister for Finance Taimur Khan Jhagra we would not have achieved our targets." The Minister Finance Taimur Khan Jhagra appreciated the efforts of the KPRA team in his speech and the role of the taxpayer saying that KPRA's annual growth rate is rapidly increasing as compared to other provinces. "This year we are hopeful to take our revenue collection to Rs40 billion," he said adding that the taxpayer's satisfaction has reached 99% in the taxpayers' perception survey which is excellent and shows taxpayers' trust in KPRA.

"The aim of this event was to recognize the contribution of those who are in the tax net, they deserve to be recognized and we will arrange a bigger event in the coming year," the minister added.