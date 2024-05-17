KPRA continues crackdown against non-compliant hotels, restaurants

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Friday continued raids on the business premises of non-compliant taxpayers in Peshawar to improve tax compliance and discourage tax evasion.

A team of KPRA Peshawar including Assistant Collector Khalid Mansoor, Assistant Collector Roohullah Khan, Assistant Collector Shahnawaz Khan, Assistant Collector Muhammad Imran Khan, Inspector Muhammad Afzal Abid, Auditor Hadi Hussain Bangash and Auditor Sikandar Hayat conducted a raid on a restaurant located in Peshawar Saddar Cantonment area and confiscated its record.

On the directives of Director General KPRA Fouzia Iqbal, KPRA has launched a crackdown against non-compliant taxpayers across the province.

The restaurant was earlier served with notices and its management was asked to submit their records to KPRA. However, they did not respond to the notices, after which the KPRA team conducted a raid on the restaurant and confiscated its record, as per KPRA rules and regulations, for examination.

DG KPRA Fouzia Iqbal said that they are forced to launch a crackdown against the non-compliant taxpayers. “Tax evasion would not be tolerated at any cost and I would inform all the non-compliant taxpayers to start cooperation with the KPRA team and ensure complete tax compliance to avoid legal actions,” she said adding they were observing persisting non-compliance from numerous taxpayers in Peshawar other areas and despite the issuance of several notices by KPRA certain hotels and restaurants were still not compliant after which the crackdown was launched.

She said that KPRA teams will not only confiscate their records but will also opt for attachment of bank accounts, and even sealing of businesses if the restaurant and hotel owners continue to evade tax and remain non-compliant. "To avoid strict actions from KPRA, all registered persons who have failed to deposit tax, made short payments, not issued proper sales tax invoices, or under-reported their sales must settle their tax liabilities and deposit the due tax promptly," said DG KPRA.