KPRA engages with beauty parlors to strengthen tax compliance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) North Region held a meeting with representatives of the Beauty Parlor Association and beauty parlor owners of Abbottabad on Friday to address key tax compliance matters.

The session was chaired by Muhammad Abbas Khan, Additional Collector KPRA North Region.

Discussions focused on Sales Tax on Services, timely submission of monthly tax returns, payment of tax liabilities, and registration of unregistered beauty parlors.

The Additional Collector stressed the importance of adhering to KPRA’s tax laws and assured that the Authority would extend full support to facilitate compliance.

Representatives of the beauty parlors pledged to ensure timely filing of tax returns and payments, while also encouraging unregistered parlors to obtain KPRA registration.

The Association further committed to regularly updating KPRA on progress regarding registration and compliance.APP/aqk